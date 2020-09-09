 Skip to main content
Body found on Rappahannock last Saturday identified
Body found on Rappahannock last Saturday identified

A body found on the Rappahannock River on Saturday at Muddy Creek near the King George County line has been identified by medical examiners as Domonic Crawford, 28, of Fredericksburg.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Crawford was reported to the Fredericksburg Police Department as missing on Sept. 3. Two days later, the Stafford County Sheriffs’ dive team responded to a call for assistance at Muddy Creek, where Crawford was recovered about 2 p.m. and transferred to the medical examiner’s office.

The case remains under investigation and is being led by Stafford County Detective D.V. Torrice, Jr., who is awaiting an official cause of death from the medical examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Torrice at 540/658-4400.

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

