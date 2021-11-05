Bomb threat evacuates middle school in Bealeton

CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT STAFF
Students and staff at Cedar Lee Middle School in Bealeton have been evacuated following a bomb threat, according to a release around 12:45 p.m. from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
The school system received an anonymous tip indicating a potential bomb threat to the school, the FCSO post stated.
"Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff have evacuated the school building and will remain outside until it is deemed safe to return. Sheriff's Office personnel is at Cedar Lee and will conduct a thorough sweep of the building," the release stated.
