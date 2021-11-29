Boost in state funding helps thousands, including in Culpeper, with affordable housing

A quintupling of state money for the Virginia Housing Trust Fund last fiscal year financed more than 2,800 new affordable housing units and helped more than 850 people who were homeless or who had disabilities with rent or mortgage payments.

The General Assembly special session this year sent $70.7 million to the trust fund for fiscal year 2021, up from $14 million the year before. The state investment pool has benefited local projects such as Culpeper Crossing apartment rehab and new affordable townhouses on East Spencer Street through Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services.

Some $24.6 million went to the trust fund’s competitive loan pool for FY21, which provides low-interest loans to a wide range of affordable housing projects, including permanent supportive housing options for people with disabilities or mental illness, according to the fund’s latest report to the General Assembly.Those loans brought in another $648.9 million in other financing for housing.

In all, the low-interest loans funded construction or preservation of 2,835 affordable housing units. That included 25 projects with 383 permanent supportive housing units for people with disabilities.