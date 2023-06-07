The recent Boots & Bowties Ball celebrated the start of ticket sales for the Second Annual Culpeper Rodeo, set for Sept. 2 at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises.

An estimated 150 people attended the country formal event last Saturday night at the Culpeper Center, organized by Jon Russell of Identity Culpeper.

The James Tamelcoff Band provided live music for the evening of dancing that also included a live auctioneer, dessert auction and silent auction items.

The Culpeper Rodeo supports operations, programming and capital improvements for the Kelly Street Boxing Club, for at-risk boys in the Culpeper area. The ball will be an annual event, around Memorial Day, signifying the release of tickets for the rodeo, said Russell.

An estimated 6,500 people turned out for last year’s inaugural Culpeper Rodeo, featuring bull riding, barrel racing, team roping and mutton busting. This year’s rodeo will be held rain or shine; severe weather makeup date is Sept. 3.

All tickets will be sold online at EventBrite, go to culpeperrodeo.com for the link. Adult general admission and VIP ticket prices are now on sale for $10-$40. Prices will increase after Aug. 1. Admission is considered a donation and cannot be refunded. Children 4 and younger are free.

Parking will open at 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, ticket gates open at 3:30 and the rodeo begins at 6 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs for general admission, seating is provided for VIP tickets.