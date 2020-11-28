Boutique spa reopens with new amenities to soothe stress

With the pandemic, the elections and all the upheaval that has resulted over recent months, many of us are feeling stressed and uptight.

What better way to deal with all the fallout than to give yourself—or gift to someone else—a little self-care?

This is what Culpeper’s Skin+Touch Therapy Spa owner Brian Lam asked recently, in an interview with the Star-Exponent.

“What I enjoy most is giving people an hour of escape, to give them that benefit and make it meaningful, especially now,” Lam said.

Days prior, he’d held a ribbon-cutting for the reopening of his business, which he expanded into the ground-floor space vacated by Moving Meadows Bakery when it moved to the old State Theater building on Main Street.

“It gives us so much more open space, with high ceilings and nobody feeling on top of each other,” Lam said of the renovation. “Makes it much better for social distancing.”

The skin care, massage and therapy enterprise is at 254 East Davis St., at the street’s east end near the train depot. Lam purchased the store in 2019, expanding the venture he began six years ago on historic Caroline Street in Fredericksburg.