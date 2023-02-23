Culpeper-based Boy Scout Troop 196 held their Blue and Gold Banquet to welcome new members graduating from Cub Scouts on Feb. 18 at the Culpeper County Fire and Rescue Association. The ceremony also celebrates the birth of the Boy Scouts of America organization, which was founded in 1910.

Several members of all levels receive awards for their efforts, including badges earned through service and prizes for popcorn sales. The event also saw an Arrow of Light ceremony, which ushers Cub Scouts transitioning into Boy Scouts. Cub Scout Pack 196 Cubmaster Mark Hartman, who presided over the ceremony, said it “serves as a recognition of our oldest scouts who cross the bridge to Boy Scouts.”

Elliot Carroll, 10; Marshall Moore, 11; and Caleb Payne, 10, crossed that metaphorical bridge into Boy Scouts. The pack also provided a mock up of a bridge so they could physically cross the bridge into being welcomed as boy scouts.

An announcement was made during the ceremony involving the rechartering of Pack 196. St. Luke’s Lutheran Church has served as the pack’s sponsor since its creation in 2010. Groups within the Boy Scouts of America are required to re-charter every year.

The pack plans to present the rechartering certificate to St. Luke’s at a later time.

According to Hartman, the event is the second in-person banquet the pack has held since the pandemic.

“We held virtual meetings during the pandemic,” said Hartman. “We did an in-person, outdoors bridging ceremony during the pandemic.”

“It’s a very important event for the scouts and the community, the scouts have been working hard all year. It’s the anniversary of scouting and to reward all of their hard work,” said Amy Frasier, President and CEO of the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce and a cub scout parent.

Pack and Troop 196 recently held an event to discuss the concept of citizenship. The organization invited Culpeper Mayor Frank Reeves Jr. to talk about his role in the community, his journey to becoming mayor and what the experience has been like for him.

The meeting with Reeves was a requirement of earning the organization’s “Building A Better World” merit badge.

“It’s fun, Cub Scouts is a fun way to learn a lot of the skills that you need as an adult. Getting along with people, scouting in general gives you a lot of those skills. You learn to sew, you learn to cook and more,” said Hartman.