Boys Home of Virginia to present 'The Living Last Supper'

The Boys Home of Virginia will proudly present, “The Living Last Supper,” at 7 p.m. on April 12 and at 10:30 a.m. on April 28 in the Costan Gymnasium located on the Covington campus in Allegheny County.

Leonardo da Vinci’s painting comes to life as current students portray the powerful story of Jesus’s last supper with His 12 disciples.

The April 29 performance will be part of the Boys Home spring open house 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For the safety of the students, masks will be required. Parking is available behind the gymnasium and at the administration building.

An entry fee is not required, but free-will donations are welcome. Questions? Call Melinda at 540/965-7707. Boys Home is grateful to Crawford Photography, LLC for capturing the student portrayal of the Last Supper in a professional photograph. This exciting performance will live on for years to come.

Boys Home would also like to thank Granbery Memorial United Methodist Church for the inspiration, backdrop, costumes and props, according to a release. All attendees will experience the Lenten season in a new and meaningful way.

Boys Home of Virginia, founded in 1906, provides a healthy and supportive environment for young men whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty or family instability. Students are provided food, clothing, shelter, and guidance in a manner that supports the successful transition to adulthood along with educational and career opportunities. Boys Home, a non-profit organization, is almost entirely privately funded by individuals, organizations, churches, and foundations. See boyshomeofva.org.