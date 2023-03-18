BRANDY STATION—A Culpeper County native deeply embedded in battlefield preservation and Civil War living history was recently voted the first Black president of Brandy Station Foundation, founded in 1989.

The selection was unanimous Aug. 11, 2022 appointing Howard Lambert, a former board member and immediate past vice president of the historic preservation and education nonprofit in Culpeper County that oversees the circa 1858 Graffiti House.

The Fairfax resident, a longtime legal contractor working in intelligence, said love of Civil War history is in his blood.

“Oh my, gosh, it’s part of my DNA,” said Lambert during a February visit to the Graffiti House, just off James Madison Highway.

His list of credentials, over more than 30 years in the field, is impressive, including associations with the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry United States Colored Troops as a reenactor and appearing in the movie, “Glory.”

He’s co-founder of the African American Heritage Alliance and founder of the Freedom Foundation telling the story of Black men who signed up to fight for the United States during the Civil War.

Lambert grew up in a segregated Culpeper, next to the old carnival grounds at Agricultural Enterprises on James Monroe Highway. He recalled, at age 10 or 11, riding his bike around fields and coming upon a group of cavalry reenactors fighting in Union and Confederate uniforms.

“It must have been 1st Manassas: there was his guy on his white horse riding up and down the field. Stonewall Jackson,” Lambert said. “I thought, ‘Wow, I never seen anything like this before.’ These guys had guns and they were shooting at each other going back and forth, real smoke.”

One of the men reenacted being injured. Lambert saw what he thought was blood and a bandage. “I was like, woah!”

In the 1970s, he got glued to the Civil War made-for-TV miniseries, “North and the South” and “The Blue and Gray.” Lambert remembered as a child driving on Route 3 to go shopping in Fredericksburg and passing by the battlefields at Chancellorsville and Wilderness.

As a Boy Scout, he participated annually in a Fredericksburg parade, to the wharf for George Washington’s birthday.

“Corp of engineers would do a pontoon bridge across the Rappahannock, we would march down … throw a silver dollar across the river, walk across … to Ferry Farm, George Washington’s boyhood home and we would plant the cherry tree,” Lambert said.

As a teen, he’d get books on the Civil War from the school library. Lambert was aware from an early age about African Americans in the conflict.

“I grew up in segregated Culpeper, I knew, OK, this goes back to the Civil War and being enslaved—my grandfather lived to be 104, in Orange County, told me stories, too, so I knew in the back of my mind,” Lambert said.

“A lot of things he didn’t want to talk about.”

His great-grandfather, from the Clark’s Mountain area of Rapidan, worked for years for JS Willis, a Confederate soldier who surrendered at Appomattox.

“My history is very deep in terms of this area going back to the Civil War, born and raised here, so to come back and be part of the Brandy Station Foundation and the Graffiti House is special for me,” Lambert said. “After all these years to come back home and be part of it.”

Clark “Bud” Hall, of Culpeper, is a founder and past president of the Brandy Station Foundation and a friend of Lambert’s for more than three decades, since their meeting in the late 1980s.

Hall said in a phone call Friday Lambert represents the untold story in Culpeper of the USCT and their presence here. Black troops numbering 3,600 men entered the county May 5, 1864 to link up with the Army of the Potomac.

“You can track the beginning of the end of the Civil War with their arrival,” Hall said. “They camped here May 5 and 6 at Peoli’s Mill on Mountain Run—not a lot of people seize upon it.”

The Union laid pontoon bridges for the USCT to cross the river before departing for Germanna Ford and the Rapidan River, entering offensive operations during the Wilderness campaign, Hall said.

Lambert presents that USCT trooper with dignity, honor, class and poise, the former BSF president said.

“He’s always using wonderful judgement, treats everyone the same, one of the most impressive presidents of the Brandy Station Foundation,” Hall said.

“We have arrived, is the way I look at it, when we can tout Howard Lambert as our president.”

The story of the USCT’s brief time in Culpeper County ends tragically as a half-dozen at the back of the group were lined up in a ditch and shot by Virginia cavalry troops, near Madden’s Tavern. Lambert led the effort in 2021 to establish a marker at the site of the execution along with a ceremony. A few years ago, he created a USCT display at the Graffiti House and he still dons the uniform regularly.

Lambert’s work continues in helping to tell the whole story of the Civil War. The USCT, Clara Barton, Walt Whitman, George Custer and John Marshall are some of the people and stories connected to Culpeper County, he said.

It’s a thrilling time to be president of the Brandy Station Foundation with the future Battlefield State Park on the horizon, Lambert added.

Negotiations are ongoing to transfer the Graffiti House and battlefields to the state park system for the park, also encompassing the Cedar Mountain Battlefield, slated to open next July.

Being the first Black president of the foundation, Lambert said he hopes will get more people involved who might not get involved otherwise.

“Representation matters,” he said. “I encourage other people to look at their background, to come be involved and engaged.”

Brandy Station Foundation Board Secretary Peggy Misch said Lambert was a natural selection for president.

“He has a great leadership style, an emphasis to just tell the story and try not to be biased toward either side, that we just tell the history. That really has been an emphasis. He’s doing a great job.”

Misch added Lambert wasn’t selected for the role because he’s Black.

“He was selected because he was the most qualified and that’s the way we work,” she said.

Located near the tracks of the old Orange and Alexandria Railroad, the Graffiti House was near dilapidated when the BSF purchased it in 2002 and began to uncover the Civil War era writings left behind on its walls by Union and Confederate alike.

The museum exterior is due for some new weatherboard siding and shoring up of the foundation due to vibrations of passing trains for the past 160 years.

It’s maintenance, Lambert said, will be a top priority. He also wants to take another look at the interior to see how to take advantage of technology with the addition of QR codes, for example, as well as the reworking of exhibits.

“I want to make it more dynamic,” Lambert said of updates month to month. “Because there are so many stories to tell, every soldier has a story, but we want to try to tell as much as we can.”

The Graffiti House sheltered Union and Confederate troops during the war and both sides left marks in the form of writings, signatures and drawings on the wall.

“I have tremendous reverence every time I come in here,” Lambert said, mentioning medical methods practiced during the Civil War, a topic for an upcoming talk at the historic site.

He described his leadership style as collaborative and inclusive, working with other groups, like American Battlefield Trust, Culpeper Battlefield Tours and Piedmont Environmental Council, to preserve and educate about the battlefields.

“Jimmy over there cuts the grass—you get a better result when you reach out to other people,” Lambert said. “You will have differences, that’s part of human nature, but you have to look beyond that and look for the greater good.”

He and Misch walked upstairs to highlight markings in three rooms; a downstairs room also has writing on the walls.

Lambert was asked his favorite portion of graffiti in the house and Misch read it out loud: “The Battle of Gettysburg July 2-3, 1863, the Rebels got licked.”

The Battle of Brandy Station in Culpeper County took place prior to Gettysburg, Lambert noted.

“This tells me somebody came back here after the Battle of Gettysburg and wrote that there … this is fascinating—this wall is it for me.”

Graffiti House opened for the season March 4 and is gearing up for a host of special events before and for the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station, the largest-ever cavalry battle in North America, June 9-11.

A Park Day clean-up will be held April 15 and the Brandy Station Foundation Annual Meeting will be held April 21 at Old House Vineyards. Volunteers are always needed. See brandystationfoundation.com to learn more.