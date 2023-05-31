Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An early morning house fire Wednesday in Brandy Station killed three dogs and other pets while rendering the residence a complete loss.

There was no loss of human life or other reported injuries.

The homeowners are now rebuilding from nothing, said daughter-in-law Kiley Hitt in a phone call Wednesday afternoon. Her in-laws were on vacation when they learned of the fire in their home of 20 years, she said.

Hitt got the call after midnight and went to the scene.

“There were firetrucks from all over,” she said. “It burned until 5 or 6 a.m.”

She said the cause of the fire, which firefighters described as burning hot and fast, is unknown.

A livestock guardian shepherd dog who lived outside the home was injured in the fire, but three others dogs inside did not escape, Hitt said. A parakeet and pet lizard also died, said Hitt of the small hobby farm operation.

The close-knit community of Brandy Station has been quick to respond, Hitt said, donating clothes, gift cards and even access to a storage unit to use until the displaced residents’ can determine their next home. The Red Cross stepped in and the couple has a place to stay in the meantime, thanks to family.

“It’s amazing how a village can come together,” Hitt said.

Her in-laws were pretty calm at first arriving from vacation at their destroyed home, she said.

“Once the daylight hit and they could see the destruction and devastation of everything, they were able to see the little things that were gone,” Hitt said.

A whole cow they had just slaughtered, the beef in the freezer. No toothbrush or blankets left.

“It was eye-opening, they don’t have anything so it’s gotten to be a little bit emotional,” Hitt said.

Donations of Visa gift cards or to Walmart, Target, Kohls, Safeway, Weis or Lowe's, cash contributions or household items can be dropped off at a Hitt relative’s home at 1231 S. Blue Ridge Ave in the Town of Culpeper.