Brandy Station man charged in Fauquier rooster fighting operation

A Brandy Station man has been charged with multiple counts of animal fighting and cruelty related to an alleged rooster fighting operation near Bealeton.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office animal control deputies became aware of rooster fighting events in early August, according to a news release from the agency. On Monday, two search warrants were executed in the 10500 block of Weaversville Road in Fauquier and a third warrant was executed Tuesday in Culpeper County.
Seized in the searches were 47 roosters, seven hens and multiple items consistent with animal fighting, the release stated. Fauquier County SPCA is housing the birds and will provide evaluation and medical care.
Jose Martinez Sepulveda, 21, of Culpeper County was charged with five felony counts of animal fighting and cruelty and held on a $5000 secured bond.
Osvaldo Villalobos Orijel, of Bealeton was also charged with five felony counts of animal fighting and is currently wanted by the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
Assisting with the investigation were Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Fauquier County SPCA, Virginia Animal Fighting Task Force, Virginia State Police, Culpeper County Animal Control and Homeland Security.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!