The first service in nearly half a century will be held this weekend in the circa 1880s Fleetwood Church, as part of this weekend’s 160th Anniversary Commemoration of the Battle of Brandy Station.

Located next to the Graffiti House in Brandy Station, the church will join in anniversary activities with a program of events starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to a release from Paula Johnson, past president of the Brandy Station Foundation.

The Fleetwood Church, with its iconic steeple, will again have a church service after 49 years without one, she said. Pastor Mike Evans of the Eastern Culpeper Charge will lead the service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, featuring organ music, a chorus and visitors singing together.

Everyone is invited to attend — and come early and stay late — to hear the antique organ play a half-hour before and after the service. Those who attended the church in the past are asked to bring artifacts, mementos, pictures and memories to share. In addition, there will be an opportunity for recording oral history to help church owner Steve Pollet fill in some of the blanks in the church’s timeline, the release stated.

Pollett purchased the decaying building in 2014 and plans to restore it to its former glory. It has been a long process, but he is relieved to finish the steeple so the water cannot cause further problems to the interior, Johnson said. The renovation process will continue, but much work remains.

It was formerly a Methodist Church constructed in the 1880s after Daniel Wines gave a portion of farmland for the church to be built. Lore has it the church was built because one was needed for a wedding ceremony.

Pollet has found bullets from the Civil War in the foundation at Fleetwood Church suggesting a possibility the church was built onto an existing structure. The Battle of Brandy Station was held on June 9, 1863 and all available houses were used as hospitals. In the sketch of Brandy Station made by Civil War artist Alfred Waud, the Graffiti House is identifiable in a line of houses. Possibly one was the foundation the church was built on, Johnson surmised.

“Fast forward to now and, as Steve makes the church new again, the old is returning,” the release said.

“The old pew Bible originally in the church and printed in New York and dated 1857 will be presented to Steve along with some other items. Some of Steve’s hopes and dreams will be realized at this event.”