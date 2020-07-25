After a devastating late-night fire on November 2, Shiloh Baptist Church in Brandy Station was left destroyed.
Just eight months later, a new building—made possible by the donations and efforts of many—is rising from the ashes.
The historic church at 15055 Stevensburg Road was built in 1897 on land donated by Willis Madden, a free African American entrepreneur who operated a popular store and tavern between Stevensburg and Lignum.
On May 7, members of the church’s congregation broke ground for the new building at a small ceremony on the site.
“The Lord gave us a beautiful Day for our groundbreaking service,” the Rev. Reese Washington, the church’s pastor, said on the occasion. “We started the service as I reminded the group that God promised to bring beauty out of ashes and that except the Lord Build the house, they that labor, labor in vain.”
M.D. Russell Construction of Culpeper has been providing the labor for the project, and its work has progressed steadily May.
“Everything seems to be moving along on track,” site manager Dwayne Gilmore said in an interview Thursday morning.
The walls and roof are constructed and the baptismal font is being installed.
