Brat endorses Vega for Congress in 7th District

Former 7th District Congressman Dave Brat has endorsed Yesli Vega, Republican candidate, in the six-way June Primary election to run against incumbent two-term Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, in November.

“Yesli Vega is the conservative fighter we need to defeat Abigail Spanberger and take back the 7th District,” said Brat in a statement sent Monday by the Vega campaign.

“Her plan and promises to stop the out-of-control spending madness and elitist globalism, secure our southern border, and to fight for the Judeo-Christian values our Country was founded upon is a breath of fresh air and exactly what's needed in Washington today. She has my full support and I urge all liberty loving conservatives to cast their vote for her on June 21st!”

Brat, a Tea Party candidate, was first elected in 2014, ousting establishment figure, Rep. Eric Cantor, in a stunning upset. Brat, a Richmond-area professor at the time, won again in 2016.

He lost in 2018 to Spanberger, a former CIA agent whose national security credentials and moderate positioning appealed to suburban voters turned off by then President Donald Trump, according to the Washington Post.

In a statement, Vega said she was excited and honored to have the support of such a conservative statesman like Congressman Dave Brat.

“He was a fierce defender of our Constitution and limited government principles in Washington - just as I will be. Dave was a great representative for the Seventh District and I'm glad to have him on Team Vega as we continue fighting to take back the House and retire Nancy Pelosi," she said.

Vega is a law enforcement officer and elected supervisor in Prince William County. She was chairwoman of the "Latinos for Youngkin" coalition in 2021 and Trump appointee to the President's Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.

Brat is currently Dean of the School of Business at Liberty University in Lynchburg, the conservative Christian college started in the 1970s by the late Rev. Jerry Falwell.

