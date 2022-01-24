 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

BREAKING: Two dead, one injured in Sunday shooting in Bealeton

  • 0
shooting

Fauquier County Sheriff's Office responds Sunday night to a shooting in Bealeton.

 FCSO

Two people were found dead Sunday night in Bealeton and a third person injured at a residence off of U.S. 17.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office responded at 8:44 p.m. on Jan. 23 to the 7500 block of Hancock Street for a shooting and discovered the double fatalities, according to a release Sunday night.

The scene of the residential shooting is less than half mile from Liberty High School.

The third victim was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for medical treatment.

FCSO Criminal Investigations Division and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation are actively processing the scene. This incident is isolated and no danger or threat to the community, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation remains active and further information will be released when made available. Police had not yet identified the shooting victims.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Peruvians donating hair to assist oil clean-up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert