BREAKING: Two dead, one injured in Sunday shooting in Bealeton

Two people were found dead Sunday night in Bealeton and a third person injured at a residence off of U.S. 17.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office responded at 8:44 p.m. on Jan. 23 to the 7500 block of Hancock Street for a shooting and discovered the double fatalities, according to a release Sunday night.

The scene of the residential shooting is less than half mile from Liberty High School.

The third victim was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for medical treatment.

FCSO Criminal Investigations Division and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation are actively processing the scene. This incident is isolated and no danger or threat to the community, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation remains active and further information will be released when made available. Police had not yet identified the shooting victims.