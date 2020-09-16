'Brickway of History' finished outside historic Carver school in Culpeper

“I had common sense, that’s what my grandfather said, ‘Education is no good unless you have common sense.’ I learned most of that here,” he said.

One brick honors Daniel’s agriculture teacher and esteemed educator, the late Dr. Freddie Nicholas, who went on to become president of John Tyler Community College near Richmond and interim chancellor for the Virginia Community College System.

“He was my godfather,” said Daniel, pointing over his shoulder at where Nicholas used to live and where he stayed many a night. “He just adopted me.”

A trio of bricks lists the names of students he graduated with in 1957 who went on to enlist in the military—one each in the Air Force, Marines and Navy. Daniel, on other hand, got drafted into the Army in 1963, right before the March On Washington that August.

He said he was involved in the civil rights movement in D.C. at the time he got called up to serve, and his mother was thankful. If he hadn’t been in the Army, Daniel said he would have been beside recently passed John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr. for the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march in Alabama during which Lewis was brutally beaten by police.

“I probably would have been killed because I wouldn’t keep my mouth shut,” Daniel said.