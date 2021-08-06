Bridge over Beautiful Run in Madison reopens early

CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT STAFF
The Route 607 bridge over Beautiful Run in Madison has reopened more than a week early following a VDOT rehabilitation that started July 19.
It reopened Aug. 5 at its location about 1.3-mile from Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and 1.2-mile from Route 230 (Orange Road). The bridge carries about 300 vehicles per day.
