 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridge over Beautiful Run in Madison reopens early
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Bridge over Beautiful Run in Madison reopens early

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VDOT

The Route 607 bridge over Beautiful Run in Madison has reopened more than a week early following a VDOT rehabilitation that started July 19.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It reopened Aug. 5 at its location about 1.3-mile from Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and 1.2-mile from Route 230 (Orange Road). The bridge carries about 300 vehicles per day.

www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Latest News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News