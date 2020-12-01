Brightwood farmers present Christmas trees for state's Executive Mansion

Tree shortages have been a problem for the past few years, he said, starting with the 2008 recession and continuing with weather challenges. And in 2020, an unprecedented year of pandemic, people are just looking to get out of the house.

“You are seeing that younger demographic is looking for more of a family experience and other things to do. Three generations coming out together we have seen, they just want that experience and given all the problems of 2020, people just want something that is nicer,” said Williams. “Add to that the pandemic, a lot of people suffered cabin fever. If they just want to get out and enjoy the fresh air, they are more than welcome.”

Spruce Rock Farm is open weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Christmas Eve unless sold out. Make an appointment at sprucerockfarm.com.

A tree from the local couple’s farm was selected for the town of Madison’s Christmas tree again this year, for the third year running. Although the town cancelled its annual parade and tree lighting due to COVID-19, lights on the homegrown tree will still shine from in front of the Madison Chamber of Commerce.