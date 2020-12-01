Brightwood farmers present Christmas trees for state's Executive Mansion

Culpeper-area Christmas tree farmers took part in Monday’s ceremonial presentation of two Christmas trees for placement in the Executive Mansion in Richmond.
Tim and Doris Williams, operators of Spruce Rock Farm in Brightwood in Madison County, presented to Gov. Ralph Northam an 11-foot Fraser Fir for display in the mansion’s center hall and a seven-foot version for placement in the Ladies Parlor. The larger tree came from Little River Tree Farm and the smaller from Willow Springs Tree Farm, both of Floyd in Montgomery County.
The Williams planted their first Christmas trees in 1999, and Tim Williams is current treasurer of the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association and a board member. His wife is also an association member.
“I feel very good about it,” he said on Monday of making the presentation to Northam. “I am glad to know that the government of Virginia supports agriculture and the tree-growing industry.”
The presentation went well with a nice upbeat tone, Williams said on Tuesday.
“The governor is a very down to earth, nice, intelligent and personable individual. We are very glad that we got a chance to meet him,” he said.
All members of the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association strive to be good stewards of the land, produce quality trees and most importantly provide a memorable experience for customers, Williams added.
In a statement, Northam said he and the First Lady were proud to display Virginia-grown trees and wreaths in the Executive Mansion this season.
“Growing up, my family would visit a tree farm each year to cut down our Christmas tree, and even during the pandemic, I hope families can safely enjoy this holiday tradition and support Virginia businesses,” he said.
There are more than 500 Christmas tree farms around Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. The state is No. 7 nationwide in terms of most Christmas trees harvested and total tree acreage in production.
Statewide, annual Christmas tree sales total around $10 million, according to Virginia Agriculture & Forestry Secretary Bettina Ring.
“Buying a real Virginia-grown Christmas tree this holiday is not only an important way to support Virginia farmers, but is also great for the environment, as Christmas trees are both renewable and recyclable. For every tree cut, growers replant two to three seedlings in its place,” she said.
Sales of real Christmas trees this year are at all-time high across the country and locally.
“We were slammed,” Tim Williams said of business at Spruce Rock Farm on Black Friday, opening day of the season. “We saw probably a 25 percent increase over last year’s attendance. A lot of them are new people coming out to the farm.”
Tree shortages have been a problem for the past few years, he said, starting with the 2008 recession and continuing with weather challenges. And in 2020, an unprecedented year of pandemic, people are just looking to get out of the house.
“You are seeing that younger demographic is looking for more of a family experience and other things to do. Three generations coming out together we have seen, they just want that experience and given all the problems of 2020, people just want something that is nicer,” said Williams. “Add to that the pandemic, a lot of people suffered cabin fever. If they just want to get out and enjoy the fresh air, they are more than welcome.”
Spruce Rock Farm is open weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Christmas Eve unless sold out. Make an appointment at sprucerockfarm.com.
A tree from the local couple’s farm was selected for the town of Madison’s Christmas tree again this year, for the third year running. Although the town cancelled its annual parade and tree lighting due to COVID-19, lights on the homegrown tree will still shine from in front of the Madison Chamber of Commerce.
If a cut tree gets proper care, it should last through the Epiphany in the first week of January, according to Tim Williams. That means trimming the base when brought home, proper watering and placement away from high heat sources, he said.
During Tuesday’s presentation in Richmond, the Williams received a certificate of recognition from Northam. It reads, in part: “Whereas, visiting a Christmas tree farm is a holiday tradition that allows for physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic and an opportunity to contribute to enterprising Virginia businesses; and
“Whereas, Virginia Christmas tree growers deliver the spirit of the holiday season by donating Christmas trees to military families each year through the Trees for Troops program; and
“Whereas, Virginia grown Christmas trees are renewable, recyclable and natural products, and for every tree cut growers replant two-to-three seedlings in its place;
“Now, therefore, I, Ralph S. Northam, do hereby recognize December 2020 as Virginia Christmas tree month in Virginia.”
