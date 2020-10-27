Brilliant fall foliage and safety of outdoors bring throngs to Shenandoah National Park

Comer said that the most recent data shows the park, which encompasses nearly 200,000 acres stretching across eight counties, has hosted well over a million visitors this year, an increase of more than 30,000 over last year at this time.

“And that doesn’t take into account the fact that we were closed for six weeks at the start of the pandemic, or that all the most recent numbers haven’t been added to the total,” she said, noting that visitors started coming in larger-then-normal numbers by the summer, with July visitation over 232,000 for a 38 percent increase over last July.

“Two weekends ago, we had 14,000 cars coming into the park on the weekend,” Comer said. “On that same weekend in 2019, we had 7,000. And that’s just cars, not people and very few people come to the park alone. It probably averages three times that number of people visiting.”

Neal Lewis, a visual information specialist for the park who works with Comer, spends a lot of time taking pictures and videos of the park at all hours of the day and night.