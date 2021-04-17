Bring it full circle: Woman sailor reenlists aboard warbird

Senior Chief Petty Officer Lindsey Carroll recently dedicated three more years of her life to the U.S. Navy in a high-flying, honor-inducing, patriotic-feeling reenlistment ceremony from 3,000 feet above the farm fields of Culpeper County, soaring in a WWII warbird with an all naval crew.
“Amazing and unique and once-in-a-lifetime,” she said in a phone interview of the April 3 personal milestone held with assistance and support from the Commemorative Air Force Capital Wing at Culpeper Regional Airport.
The day featured various synergies among the four-person flight crew and resulted in various reflections about the importance of honoring and knowing the past.
Carroll, a Washington, D.C. based operations specialist with 17 years in the Navy, recited the brief oath of office to extend her military career from high above while strapped into the Commemorative Air Force’s vintage bomber, the TBM Avenger “Doris May.”
It is the same airplane 41st President George H.W. Bush, a naval aviator, flew during the war, said Capital Wing member Cliff Davis, of Alexandria, a retired Mass Communications Specialist with the Navy. He helped arrange the special flight for his friend and Navy colleague. The vintage vantage point, with its glass canopy and panoramic views, made Carroll’s re-upping especially significant.
She said, “A reenlistment is just as much about where you’re going in the next two, three, five years as it is about paying tribute to the things you have done in service and the people who have come before you who enabled you to come in service.”
Naval connectionsThere was a time not too long ago when females couldn’t go on battle ships or in combat units or pilot a plane like the Avenger, said Carroll. For her last reenlistment, she took the oath of office standing on top of the gun turret of Battleship New Jersey, docked in Camden.
“There is a long history of naval tradition so to bring it full circle by reenlisting on a battleship … that’s meaningful, “she said. “Same goes for the plane … today if I so chose I could try to go be a naval aviator, so these are meaningful opportunities to mark further service and reflect on our heritage as well.”
Carroll’s presiding officer is Lauren Buss, who happens to be a naval aviator piloting Seahawk helicopters. From her seat in the rear gunner’s turret in the Avenger, Buss administered the oath, which Carroll repeated as another naval aviator, Peter Hague, with CAF Capital Wing, piloted the warbird.
“This was extra special for me,” Hague said in a phone conversation, “because in the Navy service a big part of it is honoring the past, our previous sailors, and continuation of tradition—the reenlistment. Both are a very big part.”
In addition to flying warbirds for the Commemorative Air Force, Hague is a commercial airline pilot and retired U.S. Navy helicopter pilot who worked in anti-submarine patrols and search-and-rescue from 1988 to1996 in the Persian Gulf and North Atlantic. Though both were in the Navy, the Georgia pilot didn’t know Lindsey Carroll when Davis asked if he would fly the Avenger for her reenlistment.
But Hague had to come to the hangar to recertify his credentials anyway, so he easily agreed to give the ride, which the Capital Wing considers part of its mission, along with aviation education.
“It was a real privilege and honor to be able to do that,” he said.
Hague added that Buss flies the same type of helicopter he did. She flies them off of aircraft carriers while he did from smaller naval ships, he noted.
“We laughed about it because we probably flew in the exact same helicopter in training about 20 years apart,” Hague said.
The recent reenlistment ride probably marked the first time ever there was an all-naval crew in the Avenger, which was a Marine Corps aircraft, the pilot said.
“It’s a connection with the past—that’s a real important tradition—to be connected to all the people that flew that airplane in combat,” Hague said.
Freakin’ awesomeDavis, another CAF enthusiast, first connected with Carroll through the Navy at an event a decade or so ago at Joint Base Andrews and the two sailors became fast friends. She was there for his retirement ceremony, so when Carroll was looking for an exciting way to reenlist, Davis knew just the thing.
“I posted a photograph of our airplane and said, I may know a guy that knows a guy who could possibly help you out with a real cool reenlistment,” he said in a phone conversation.
“It was something I could do for a good friend,” said Davis, a private pilot also working on getting certified to fly CAF warbirds. “She puts in a ton of extra hours to help out her sailors … I couldn’t see a good sailor just reenlist in a hallway—it’s a career milestone. This takes her to the 20-year career mark.”
Military reenlistments typically take all of 15 minutes, he added.
“But for us it wasn’t a matter of a 15-minute event. It was more of letting them be able to reconnect with naval history,” Davis said of Bush’s two tours of duty in the same plane. “The mission of the Commemorative Air Force is to honor, inspire and educate and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
It was an amazing and memorable experience, said Senior Chief Petty Officer Carroll, a reservist who did a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2012.
“You don’t know the importance of something until sometimes later in your career and you’re like, wow these are really important moments and deserve your time and effort to make them special, because we work so hard and make so many sacrifices to serve,” she said.
From 3,000-feet-up, it was “pretty freakin’ awesome,” Carroll added, especially with her two longtime friends including Buss, with whom she had just served a tour of duty at NCIS.
“To hear the excitement in her voice … we were on the radio, she read the oath of enlistment and I repeated it and when it was over she said, welcome back to the United States Navy, senior chief,” Carroll said.
Trailblazing, honoring historyBack on the ground, they repeated the brief ceremony for her mom, Wendy, certainly another influential person in Carroll’s life and who she said she most wanted to be there.
“Very few people have been with me my entire 17-year career,” said the senior chief petty officer. “She was there to start when I graduated boot camp and she was there when I reenlisted so she’s been the person who’s been the most instrumental in my success, the person who’s heard of all of the low points and all of the struggles and obstacles.”
Growing up an only child in Wisconsin, Carroll was raised by her mother. She joined the Navy initially because Carroll didn’t want her mom to worry about having to pay for her college.
“By the time I graduated high school she would have been more than happy to bend over backwards and help me go through college, but I saw it as an opportunity to take something off her plate when she’d given so much already,” Carroll said.
Carroll holds a bachelor’s degree in global affairs and a master’s degree in Middle East and Islamic Studies. The Navy has done a pretty good job of staying on the cutting edge of what is happening in society, she said in noting she would encourage others to join up.
“Personally in the 17 years I have been in I have seen a huge cultural shift for the better in terms of respect and equality for females in service,” Carroll said, adding, “Females still occupy a minority in service. Any time you’re a minority there’s opportunity to educate people so every time I am the only female in the room I have an opportunity. But it also stressful … it places a lot of weight on your shoulders when you’re the only one in the room that looks like you.
“When you speak, you should probably know what you’re speaking about. You should speak intelligently, you should have something to say and not just speak to speak. You should bring something to the table. What the Navy has helped me to do is become more outspoken, it has helped me to realize that I have a voice and there is value to my voice and my experience and that it needs to be shared.”
Carroll expressed immense appreciation to the Capital Wing for contributing to her latest experience in the Avenger.
“They are relics form a bygone era and anytime you can bring awareness to honoring and keeping our U.S. history and heritage so others can experience it, people can bring their families, their kids—these are the pilots, the naval aviators of tomorrow,” she said.
An Avenger is not easy to fly either, noted Hague.
“Compared to a modern airplane, it is much more difficult, much more system-intensive, a lot more I have to keep my eye on. It’s a 70-year-old airplane so it’s much more labor-intensive to fly,” he said.
Hague accepts the challenge, and twice a year fulfills recertification requirements out of a love for the history and the connections he sees his passengers make with it. Many of the WWII pilots were young guys, 19 or 20 years old, Hague said. They probably trained in the very same classrooms he did, and now he sits in their same aviation seats.
“And they are still out there, the ones who didn’t have a chance to come back or have families—that is what I want to honor,” he said.
