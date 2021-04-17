Bring it full circle: Woman sailor reenlists aboard warbird

“Personally in the 17 years I have been in I have seen a huge cultural shift for the better in terms of respect and equality for females in service,” Carroll said, adding, “Females still occupy a minority in service. Any time you’re a minority there’s opportunity to educate people so every time I am the only female in the room I have an opportunity. But it also stressful … it places a lot of weight on your shoulders when you’re the only one in the room that looks like you.

“When you speak, you should probably know what you’re speaking about. You should speak intelligently, you should have something to say and not just speak to speak. You should bring something to the table. What the Navy has helped me to do is become more outspoken, it has helped me to realize that I have a voice and there is value to my voice and my experience and that it needs to be shared.”

Carroll expressed immense appreciation to the Capital Wing for contributing to her latest experience in the Avenger.

“They are relics form a bygone era and anytime you can bring awareness to honoring and keeping our U.S. history and heritage so others can experience it, people can bring their families, their kids—these are the pilots, the naval aviators of tomorrow,” she said.

An Avenger is not easy to fly either, noted Hague.