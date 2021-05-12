'Brood X' cicada swarm expected soon

As gardens grow, trees bloom and flowers flourish, something else is supposed to sprout from the earth this spring—a swarm of cicada nymphs.
After 17 years underground feeding on roots, the insects of Brood X are ready to come out in droves to shed some skin, sing, have sex and die—though not necessarily in that order.
Any day now, the white nymphs will wriggle free from the soil and race for survival in 15 states, including Virginia and some parts of the Fredericksburg area.
The cicada swarm could number in the billions, if not trillions, scientists told the Associated Press.
Some sightings have been reported in Northern Virginia. The periodical cicadas have already arrived in Tennessee and North Carolina, according to the AP.
Much of the Fredericksburg area got a taste of a different batch of periodic cicadas in 2013, known as Brood II.
Brood X is expected to appear in some local areas.
“Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford will get them” in areas, said Guy Mussey, unit coordinator with the Stafford office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
Ashley Appling, an extension agent in Culpeper, said the cicadas will emerge in that county, too.
Mussey said the cicadas won’t be rising in King George County or the Northern Neck.
Mussey noted that the emergence areas of the cicadas is “kinda sporadic,” so it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where the insects will appear.
“It’s not like they know where the county line starts,” Mussey said.
There are three broods of periodic cicadas that appear on rigid schedules in different years, but Brood X is one of the largest and most noticeable, according to the AP. There also are annual cicadas, but they appear in much smaller numbers.
After the Brood X cicadas emerge from the ground, the young insects will race to climb trees where they can shed their skins and emerge as black bugs with orange-rimmed wings and big red eyes with tiny black pupils.
Forest animals will feast on many of the cicadas.
Those that survive have a clear agenda.
The males, seeking mates, will clamber among the treetops and send out their love songs—a loud and persistent chorus of whirring rattles.
After the cicadas finish their whirlwind romances, the females will dig furrows in tree limbs and lay their eggs. The adult insects will then die off. The larvae will drop from the trees and squiggle back into the soil for their 17-year hiatus.
Four to six weeks—that’s pretty much the life cycle for the periodical cicadas.
Even with that short lifespan, some fear the cicadas for various reasons.
Mussey said the insects are mostly harmless.
The only plants cicadas might damage are young trees, especially fruit trees, which can be protected with netting.
The year following a big batch of cicadas, trees actually do better because dead bugs serve as fertilizer, entomologist Gene Kritsky told the AP.
People tend to be scared of the wrong insects, University of Illinois entomologist May Berenbaum told the AP, pointing out that mosquitos kill more people than any other animals because of malaria and other diseases. Yet some people really dread the cicada emergence, she said.
“They’re not harmful; they don’t sting,” Mussey said. “They don’t live that long. This is more about mating.”
