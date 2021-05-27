Brooke Point carpentry students built a new home. Stafford firefighters burned it down

“We can talk about stages of fire, fire dynamics and extreme behavior like backdrafts, smoke explosions and flashes,” Heaser told Brooke Point students and staff during the demonstration last Thursday afternoon. “We can talk about the stages of fire—where it begins and where it ends.”

The live burn started in a first-floor bedroom. By sliding doors inside the model home open and closed, Heaser was able to show how a blaze can spread easily if doors are left open, providing pathways for the fire, and how it be contained if most doors are kept shut.

“A big thing is ventilation,” Heaser said. “We start opening and closing these doors and everything starts changing with the fire. It can get very violent or go to less of an extreme event.”

The model house fire was initially fueled by paper and cardboard, but the firemen added polystyrene to simulate many of the synthetics that are part of modern-day house construction.

“Most of our houses these days are all plastics,” Heaser said. “With plastics, once it heats up, it starts off-gassing and now we’re talking about a flammable fuel.”