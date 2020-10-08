Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jews burn masks in violent protests as New York cracks down on rising cases

Kornbluh said the reasons fueling the community’s defiance are difficult to untangle: There’s a history of government mistrust, a sense the pandemic has passed and a feeling that lawmakers should stay out of their religious activities. New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, meanwhile, have singled out Orthodox Jews while failing to conduct proper outreach, he said.

Perhaps inevitably, President Donald Trump is also playing a role.

“When I’m on the street, I don’t have to wear a mask,” Heshy Tischler, an activist behind some demonstrations, told the Forward. “Just like the president.”

While Tischler has claimed the uptick in infections is a hoax, Cuomo said it is the direct consequence of sloppy adherence to measures like masks and social distancing.

“To the extent there are communities that are upset, that’s because they haven’t been following the original rules,” he said at a news conference on Tuesday. “That’s why the infection spread.”

In New York’s Orthodox neighborhoods, the pandemic hit early—and hard. These areas were some of the first to report cases in March, and during the peak of the city’s outbreak soon after, dozens of Orthodox funerals took place day after day, Kornbluh said.