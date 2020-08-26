Brother in blue: K9 Jackson celebrated in retirement

“They actually come to work because they enjoy it. They don’t complain and they are the hardest-working,” he said. “They do it all for a toy or a reward at the end of the day.”

The late Police Officer Roscoe Ford—for whom the police department is named—started the agency’s K9 program in the 1960s with “Bob” back when training was held down at the former power plant on West Spring Street, Jenkins said.

Jackson’s replacement, Juno, is a rescue dog: “He has some big paws to fill,” the police chief said.

Most people wore masks and observed distance at the get-together, including the guest of honor—an imposing creature who stayed tightly on a leash and several yards away from the pavilion and all the people.

Officially retired since August 1, Jackson rode to the party in police car for the first time in a few weeks and barked the whole time, thinking he would be called upon to sniff out narcotics, Officer Julia Cole said: “He’s very excited to be here today.”