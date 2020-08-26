Brother in blue: K9 Jackson celebrated in retirement

Recently retired Culpeper Police K9 Jackson on arrival bounded out of the back of a patrol car in pursuit of a bouncy red ball, with the energy of a puppy but the fierceness of a professional, at his recent retirement party at Mountain Run Lake Park.
The handsome but intimidating 10-year-old Belgian Malinois worked eight years on the local force alongside Master Police Officer David Cole, ever present and central to the dog’s success. As partners, the pair located missing children and people in crisis along with assisting in hundreds of drug seizures and in one instance, apprehending a murder suspect.
Jackson, who survived heart surgery two years ago, is famous among local youth and adults for his regular demos and is clearly devoted to Cole, whose side he never left during the celebration Tuesday in a pavilion by the lake. The K9 remained in a work posture despite the play and will live out his years with Cole and wife Julia Cole, also a Culpeper Police Officer.
K9 Juno will succeed him on the job, alongside Julia Cole, and hopefully be a pal at home—although she said Jackson is none too excited about becoming a big brother.
“Jackson can never be replaced,” said Major Chris Settle at the event, attended by around 50 people from local law enforcement, the legal system, government and wider community.
“Retiring a brother in blue,” said retired detective Richard Brooking.
“One of our most important officers is retiring,” remarked Vice Mayor Billy Yowell. “It’s fitting to have a ceremony for him for the work and service he has given to the community.”
Added Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor, “His success really is remarkable.”
Chris Aycock, a top K9 trainer and president of the American Society of K9 Trainers International, has worked with the Culpeper PD since the early 2000s on its dog certification and training programs. He has personally worked with Master Police Officer Cole for his entire partnership with Jackson.
“Culpeper Police Department has had some really good dog teams,” Aycock said. “This is the best.”
From a training perspective, Cole is “basically our local group welcoming committee for anyone who comes in out from out of state,” Aycock said. Cole and Jackson’s numbers for tracking suspects were “off the charts,” he added.
Master Officer Cole “is like my dog scientist,” added Police Chief Chris Jenkins. “He tells me everything I need to know 100 percent.”
Jenkins thanked the drug dealers of Culpeper for wholly funding its K9 program: “We feel it is very fitting for them to pay for the ones who got them where they are in the first place.”
K9s are the best employee a police chief can have, said Jenkins.
“They actually come to work because they enjoy it. They don’t complain and they are the hardest-working,” he said. “They do it all for a toy or a reward at the end of the day.”
The late Police Officer Roscoe Ford—for whom the police department is named—started the agency’s K9 program in the 1960s with “Bob” back when training was held down at the former power plant on West Spring Street, Jenkins said.
Jackson’s replacement, Juno, is a rescue dog: “He has some big paws to fill,” the police chief said.
Most people wore masks and observed distance at the get-together, including the guest of honor—an imposing creature who stayed tightly on a leash and several yards away from the pavilion and all the people.
Officially retired since August 1, Jackson rode to the party in police car for the first time in a few weeks and barked the whole time, thinking he would be called upon to sniff out narcotics, Officer Julia Cole said: “He’s very excited to be here today.”
Jackson will retain his work posture and aggressive personality in retirement, Julia Cole said, noting he is a cuddle bug at home with she and her husband, but nobody else. She opened Jackson’s pile of presents at the party, including a big bag of gourmet dog food and a squeaky hippopotamus toy that caused his ears to perk up across the way.
K9 programs are like a family unit, Chief Jenkins said, in that working and living with them requires devotion from the entire family, like at the Cole homestead.
“It’s every day and a big commitment to taking care of that dog—and it’s a pretty good dog,” he said.
