Brothers charged in Culpeper fentanyl ring

Two brothers from Haymarket are in custody following a multi-jurisdictional probe resulting in the seizure of thousands of fentanyl pills authorities say were destined for resale in the Culpeper area.

Members of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement—ACE Team—Virginia State Police Drug Taskforce, and the DEA conducted an investigation into the distribution of the deadly opioid pills being sold as counterfeit Percocet pills, similar in color and markings, according to a release CCSO Wednesday evening.

Criminal activity associated with the investigation crossed into several locations, including Culpeper County, CCSO spokesman Lt. Les Tyler said Wednesday evening.

The investigation identified Thomas Marshall, 24, of Haymarket in Prince William County as a significant distributer of the pills being sold locally, the sheriff’s office said.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday, Sept. 27 at his residence resulting in the seizure of over 700 grams of pressed fentanyl (approximately 7,000 pills), nearly $33,000 in cash and nine guns.

Prior to the search, officers seized another 500 grams for a total weight of 1.2 kilos of the fentanyl pills, the CCSO release stated. A single pill of this type is commonly sold in the area for $25 each, the agency said.

Thomas Marshall was arrested for possession of a schedule I or II substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. He was remanded to the custody of the Prince William Adult Detention Center without bail.

His brother, Jonathon Marshall, 19, was also arrested Tuesday at the home they shared.

Jonathon Marshall was charged with possession of a schedule I or II substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a schedule I or II substance while in possession of a firearm. He was also remanded to the custody of the Prince William Adult Detention Center without bail.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins said in a statement local detectives continue to remove thousands of fentanyl pills off the street every month—with no end in sight.

“America knows fentanyl and opioid overdose is the leading cause of death of 18-45 year olds and over 95% of all fentanyl enters the US through our southern border,” the sheriff said. “Every citizen should be alarmed about our open border and the drugs and violence coming to our communities.”

The Dept. of Justice, also on Tuesday, announced it seized 10 million fentanyl-laced pills stamped to look like other opioids, Percocet or Oxycontin from May to September.

Senior DOJ officials pointed the finger at Mexican drug cartels for trafficking in the pills, CBS News reported.