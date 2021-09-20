Bubba’s Shrimp Shack expands to Virginia Beach

After six years of business, Bubba’s Shrimp Shack has arrived in South Hampton Roads.

Colburn “Cole” Crockett founded the quick-service seafood restaurant in Gloucester in December 2015. Three other locations in York County, Urbanna, and Tappahannock quickly followed in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively.

The founder and his family opened a fifth restaurant on Sept. 7 in Virginia Beach. Crockett’s sister, Joey Turbeville, owns the restaurant at 5600 Virginia Beach Blvd. and her daughter, Kendall Turbeville, is the general manager.

“We saw how successful it’s been and we wanted to keep the family business growing,” Kendall Turbeville said.

Bubba’s features a variety of fried fish, scallops, oysters and fried or steamed shrimp. Customers can order a la carte or baskets, sandwiches or tacos. All of the items are hand-breaded, including gluten-free options. All sides, like apple sauce, fried okra and macaroni and cheese, are made in-house.

Offering takeout or dine-in, the Virginia Beach restaurant also has a full-service bar.