Bus confusion results in two children wandering Stafford neighborhood

Two elementary school students were briefly lost in their Stafford County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after bus confusion, parents and neighbors said.
One student, a kindergartner, exited the bus two stops early and was eventually retrieved by her mother, Jennifer Midthun, “almost two miles” from where she had been dropped off, Midthun said.
The other student, a boy, got on the wrong bus and wandered distressed in the Stafford Lakes neighborhood until a friend of his family picked him up.
Neighbor Michelle Ortiz’s Ring doorbell video shows the boy’s small figure walking down the street. The boy’s sobs are audible in a second video.
Ortiz said she had been looking for Midthun’s daughter, Jacobi, who was supposed to have been dropped off at her babysitter’s house on Ortiz’s street, when “this little boy rounds the corner.”
“I’m out here looking for a missing little girl and here comes a lost little boy,” Ortiz said. “He looked like he was in kindergarten. He was crying and sweating profusely and he was still wearing his mask.”
Ortiz looked at the boy’s bus tag, which was for a different bus than the one that had dropped students off in her neighborhood. A family friend who came shortly afterward to pick up the boy said his family lived in a different section of the neighborhood across a main road, Ortiz said.
The Stafford school division had not responded Friday morning to several requests for comment on the incidents.
Transportation woes plagued the first week of Stafford’s 2021–22 school year. The division is short more than 40 bus drivers and many students did not have assigned buses for the first few days of school. Parents have reported delays of two hours and buses that never arrive.
School staff told the School Board on Tuesday that they are working to consolidate bus routes and improve communication with families.
A survey went out to parents this week to determine how many students actually need bus transportation. Responses are due Sunday by 8 p.m.
Classes started in Stafford on Monday, but Midthun said Wednesday was her daughter’s first day riding the bus.
“My husband picked her up and dropped her off the first two days because of all the issues with the buses,” she said. “But [on Wednesday] we thought we’d try the bus.”
She said her daughter was wearing a white wrist band to indicate that she was a kindergartner and should not be allowed off the bus without someone there to meet her.
Midthun said she was at work Wednesday when she got a text from her daughter’s babysitter telling her the girl didn’t get off the bus. She called the school, Rocky Run Elementary, and spoke to Jacobi’s teacher, who confirmed that she put Jacobi on the bus.
“The school was wonderful,” Midthun said. “The teacher and the principal stayed on the phone with me the whole time.”
While school administration and the transportation department tried to figure out what had happened, Midthun said she got a phone call from a number she didn’t recognize.
“It was a man and he told me, ‘I’m here with your daughter,’ ” Midthun said.
The man told her Jacobi had gotten off the bus two stops before her own, along with his daughters and some other kids.
“She told him she needed help, so they started walking to help her find her house,” Midthun said.
After they had been walking for a while, Jacobi volunteered that she knew her mom’s phone number, so they called Midthun and she drove to find the man and his daughters with Jacobi, sitting in the shade under a tree in a yard.
Despite the experience, Midthun said she and her husband wanted Jacobi to ride the bus again on Thursday.
“We didn’t want her first experience to be a fearful one,” Midthun said. “So my husband is going to go wait at the first bus stop and then follow the bus to each stop until she gets off.”
