Bustamante passes baton at Culpeper Youth, Inc.

A Culpeper educator active in the arts is passing the torch of leadership at a local youth leadership initiative.

A founding board member and former board president of Culpeper Youth, Inc., Adriana Bustamante announced she would be stepping down from the nonprofit group, effective Aug. 4 after five years of involvement. She is moving on from Culpeper Youth to focus on family time and responsibilities, as well as new career opportunities, Bustamante said in a statement. She is also starting graduate school.

Bustamante said she feels blessed to have been part of Culpeper Youth, Inc. and enjoyed witnessing the amazing work of the community’s young people. During her tenure, the 25-year-old helped create bylaws for the group in which Culpeper teens, in grades 7-12, work and collaborate with local government and community leaders. They also take part in volunteer opportunities.

Bustamante has encouraged community outreach while on the Culpeper Youth board and is a familiar face at many community events. She contributed to creating business partnerships as well as special events, marketing and online presence.

Culpeper Youth Mentors Crissy Burnett and David Shang shared sentiments, stating,“We thank Adriana for her time and investment in serving CY the past few years and appreciate all she has done!”