Busy southern Warrenton interchange completed ahead of schedule
Busy southern Warrenton interchange completed ahead of schedule

Warrenton Interchange south

The Warrenton southern interchange, looking north, is seen from above in an image provided by VDOT.

 COURTESY OF VDOT

Roadwork being done on one of the busiest intersections along Route 29 in Fauquier County has been completed, and ahead of schedule, according to a news release by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Construction of a grade-separated interchange at the southern Warrenton interchange aims to improve safety and reduce congestion, the release stated.

All ramps are now open to traffic and the shared use path from Travelers Way to the Alwington Farm property is open for bicyclists and pedestrians.

A new park-and-ride lot on Lord Fairfax Drive, with 20 parking spaces, is also available to commuters.

Construction on the project began in early March of 2019. On June 23 the new interchange partially opened to traffic, and the traffic signal was removed.

As the contractor works on demobilizing equipment and supplies from the area, intermittent lane closures may occur during off-peak travel times, VDOT said.

Under a $19.6 million contract, design-build contractor Shirley Contracting Company, LLC of Lorton, with design services from Dewberry of Fairfax, has worked since February 2018 to design and construct a grade-separated interchange to replace the signalized intersection of Route 15/17/29, Business Route 15/17/29 and Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).

More information about the project can be found on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp.

