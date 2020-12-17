By sunset Thursday, thousands still without power in Culpeper, Orange

Power crews with Dominion Virginia and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative made progress Thursday restoring power to thousands of homes in Culpeper and Orange, but thousands more were still without it following a blast of winter weather and frigid temperatures Wednesday.

Thousands of Culpeper addresses got the lights back on during the day Thursday while another nearly 2,700 were not so lucky as of just before 6 p.m.

Dominion reported the fewest outages in Culpeper of the two companies with 77, while REC workers, in the cold and ice, were working to restore power to nearly 2,600 customers in Culpeper as the sun set on Thursday.

Another 2,327 REC customers in Orange County remained in the dark as of 6 p.m. while Dominion outages were around 1,100.

Due to the high number of outages still remaining, Orange County Public Schools cancelled classes again for Friday.

Culpeper County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

REC reported a couple hundred outages remaining in Madison by day’s end.

Crews worked overnight Wednesday to repair damage and restore service. At the peak, more than 21,000 customers were without power around 10 p.m. Wednesday.