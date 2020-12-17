By sunset Thursday, thousands still without power in Culpeper, Orange

Power crews with Dominion Virginia and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative made progress Thursday restoring power to thousands of homes in Culpeper and Orange, but thousands more were still without it following a blast of winter weather and frigid temperatures Wednesday.
Thousands of Culpeper addresses got the lights back on during the day Thursday while another nearly 2,700 were not so lucky as of just before 6 p.m.
Dominion reported the fewest outages in Culpeper of the two companies with 77, while REC workers, in the cold and ice, were working to restore power to nearly 2,600 customers in Culpeper as the sun set on Thursday.
Another 2,327 REC customers in Orange County remained in the dark as of 6 p.m. while Dominion outages were around 1,100.
Due to the high number of outages still remaining, Orange County Public Schools cancelled classes again for Friday.
Culpeper County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.
REC reported a couple hundred outages remaining in Madison by day’s end.
Crews worked overnight Wednesday to repair damage and restore service. At the peak, more than 21,000 customers were without power around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, REC reported around 6,800 customers statewide without electricity, but that number was steadily falling as lines were restored.
Freezing rain, sleet and heavy wet snow accumulation on trees, along with wind and saturated soil, caused limbs and whole trees to fall onto power lines. The ice and saturated ground is also making accessing and repairing damage difficult, according to REC. Linemen had to haul their gear into remote rights of way and climb poles to make needed repairs.
Mutual aid responders for REC included 18 line workers from Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, four from Northern Neck Electric Cooperative and six from Prince George Electric Cooperative. REC and mutual aid crews would not stop until all service is restored and would work again overnight on Thursday.
“Safety is our top priority,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins. “The crews will continue their efforts, working as quickly and safely as possible to restore all service.”
Early Thursday, VDOT reported highways across the Culpeper District clear of snow, but slick conditions in the morning, especially on bridges, overpasses, ramps and crossovers.
VDOT crews and Town of Culpeper Public Works continued to work Thursday to address icy conditions and clean roads.
