The inaugural Cal Tri Culpeper multi-event triathlon competition debuts Sunday at Mountain Run Lake Park.

Registration at culpeper.californiatriathlon.org ends at midnight Saturday.

The 14-event swim, bike and run race, including a 5K, is the latest addition to Cal Tri Events’ 22-location national series of triathlons.

There are currently 127 athletes, representing 12 states and D.C., coming to the first Culpeper race. Of those, 35% are first timers and 45% are women. The youngest participant is age 11 and the most seasoned is 73, according to race series CEO Thom Richmond.

A nonprofit based in Lexington, Cal Tri Events, founded 2015, is the largest national short-course triathlon series in the U.S. The event aims to increase triathlon awareness and engagement and raises funds for both local and national charities including Habitat For Humanity.

“This race is an opportunity to showcase the Culpeper community and surrounding area,” Richmond said. “Typical Cal Tri Events include a combination of local athletes and endurance tourists coming from 20-plus states.

“We strive to both provide a safe and affordable athlete experience as well as give back to the community. Done well, these athletes will return to Culpeper year after year,” he said.

The company announced the addition of Mountain Run Lake Park to the race series in March in coordination with Culpeper County Economic Director Bryan Rothamel.

“He recently had the same role in Fluvanna County where we produce Cal Tri Lake Monticello,” Richmond said.

Rothamel started the job with Culpeper in 2021.

“Bryan suggested we look at Culpeper as an additional location for our DC/NOVA athletes. Based on the athlete heat map, it was a great suggestion.”

The heat map shows a high concentration of triathletes in this area. The new Culpeper race will be one of the smaller ones in the series, the CEO said.

The company also produces the Cal Tri Newport Dunes in California, taking place this year Nov. 5, with registration in the 1500-2000 range, Richmond said. Started in 1978 as the Human Race Triathlon, Cal Tri Newport Dunes is the longest running triathlon in the world operating from the same location—Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina in Newport Beach, California.

Richmond on Thursday addressed the issue smoke from Canadian wildfires.

“We are guessing Mid-Atlantic athletes and stakeholders are concerned about air quality on Sunday,” he said. “We haven’t received any inquiries yet, but we sent a note to athletes this morning letting them know we are on top of it. The plan is to race.”

Cal Tri Events will continue to monitor the weather and coordinate with the powers to be over the next 72 hours and if anything changes, registered athletes and stakeholders will be notified by email, Richmond said.