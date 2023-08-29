A strong local economy, affordable healthcare, body autonomy and gun safety are the top four issues of importance named by Democratic nominee Sara Ratcliffe of Greene County in her bid to represent newly drawn District 62 in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Ratcliffe, 53, is a consultant and lifelong caretaker who grew up in the Midwest with a single mom who struggled with mental health, an issue the candidate has made a center of her platform. Ratcliffe spent her college years attending George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where she received a BA in Political Science with a concentration in U.S. domestic policy.

She started her career as staff to U.S. Senator J. James Exon (1921-2005), a former Democratic governor and senator from Nebraska. Ratcliffe also worked as a research assistant to noted political author and broadcaster, Elizabeth Drew, known for her work at The New Yorker.

In addition, she has worked with organizations on women’s health and tobacco control policy, where she developed expertise in advocating for those in marginalized communities, according to saraforva.com.

Ratcliffe lived and worked for 15 years in D.C. and another 15 years in Northern Virginia before moving seven years ago to Greene County, new to the area’s house district that also spans part of Culpeper, Orange and all of Madison County.

Ratcliffe was involved with numerous local, state and national campaigns beginning in 1988, even before she was old enough to vote. A highlight of her campaign career was working in Virginia and Pennsylvania to elect President Barack Obama in 2008, according to her campaign website.

Ratcliffe launched her own first campaign for elected office in 2021 against Republican Rob Bell of Albemarle in the old District 58, losing to the 22-year incumbent. She earned 37% of ballots in the district, spanning Shenandoah in the north to Scottsville in the south, and 15,000 votes. Bell has since retired from the house after the district was completely redrawn.

Ratcliffe said she is running for election again in November—this time against four-term incumbent Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper—because she believes government is meant to be a force for good in people’s lives.

“From my 25 years advocating alongside state legislators across the country, I know that the laws and policy enacted at the state level are often those which affect us daily,” she said in response to a Star-Exponent questionnaire. “I consider it our duty to participate in the political process.”

At minimum, everyone should vote and help hold elected officials accountable, she stated.

“My call to service brought me to seek public office, where I hope to be a voice in Richmond for those throughout the 62nd District.”

Asked why she is the better candidate for the office, Ratcliffe mentioned her childhood and the struggles she saw her mother go through with mental health and making ends meet.

“I saw firsthand what it means when public policy fails the needs of its citizens,” she said. “Later in my life, I had the blessing and burden of helping shepherd three parents through their end-of-life journeys.”

Ratcliffe said it is important that elected leaders represent a variety of lived experiences.

“My personal history and journey from financial struggle to economic stability combined with my professional experience shaping strong and sound public policy, which leaves no one behind, make me a compassionate, dedicated, professional choice to represent the diverse experiences and needs of our district,” she said. “I am committed to this community. My goal in office will be to raise their voices, address their needs and contribute to the success of all of our families, no matter their circumstances.”

Married, with a stepson in college and two dogs she said were part of the family, the candidate, if elected to office, said she would first and foremost prioritize solidifying the local economy.

She mentioned funding opportunities available from the federal and state government in manufacturing, renewable energy, construction, engineering, broadband development and health and home care. Ratcliffe added for families to thrive in the district, a variety of good paying jobs must be available and the agriculture community and local businesses must be supported.

“That means having a developed workforce with skills specifically tailored to jobs in those areas along with world class schools and recreational activities.”

Her second priority, she said, is everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care.

“During the pandemic, we all saw, in vivid color, how vital mental health is to our overall wellbeing. Whether it is expanding basic infrastructure support for maintenance mental health care or robust, well-funded response options for managing mental health crises, we need to make access to mental health care a top priority and support increased options in local, community-based settings.”

Her third legislative priority is ensuring every person has the right, access and acceptance to make their own personal decisions about the care they need regardless of their zip code or means, Ratcliffe stated.

“We must protect and expand access to reproductive health, including abortion and contraception, alongside work to address the disparity in maternal mortality in our Commonwealth,” she said.

Finally, everyone deserves to feel safe in their own communities, Ratcliffe said. This means balancing constitutional protections with the safety of our children through legislative solutions and commonsense policy and practices to address the gun violence epidemic, she said.

“We also need to work diligently to change the culture of conflict, including a focus, not just on hardware, but also on proactive systems change, as well as building relationships between law enforcement and our broader community and with other public professionals, like social service agencies and mental health practitioners,” she said.