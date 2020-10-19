Campaign signs stolen, damaged in Culpeper

Google “stolen campaign signs” and various recent news stories will show up of this continuing to occur in nearby places like Arlington County and in various other states including Florida, Colorado, Texas, New York and Maine.
In a hotly contested, often vicious year of presidential politics, campaign signs are also going missing in Culpeper County, mostly by cover of dark. No suspects have yet been developed locally though stealing them is illegal, said local law enforcement in discouraging the act often motivated by disagreement over candidate.
Vietnam era Navy veteran George Thompson, of the Inlet area, saw his large Biden-Harris signs removed overnight from his front lawn earlier this month. Another reelection sign for Rep. Abigail Spanberger was torn down and thrown on the ground, he added.
“We have been given the finger and we have had people that have driven by and hollered, ‘Trump 2020.’ They are accomplishing nothing and just showing their own personal bias,” Thompson said of sign stealers. “They just don’t think about what they are doing – they are trying to silence different views. Both sides do this … trying to silence public opinion, but this is our opinion and we have a right to it.”
Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Pete Siebel said the agency has responded to 10 reports of stolen or damaged campaign signs since the first was received on June 29. He said the signs have been for both Democratic and Republican candidates.
“It’s both sides of the equation. It’s Trump and Biden – no one grouping or set pattern,” he said.
The latest missing sign report occurred Oct. 8 on Korea Road in northern Culpeper County, Siebel said last week. He encouraged witnesses to contact CrimeSolvers with any information.
Stealing or damaging a campaign sign is considered vandalism, and is not a felony, the captain said, noting most of the signs were given to folks. In other cases, people buy the signs from their local party committee. Siebel said he didn’t know if the issue was happening more this year.
“It’s being advertised more. The word is getting out there on Facebook. They are making more of it,” he said.
In at least two cases the sheriff’s office responded to, signs were pulled down and thrown, mostly undamaged, nearby, Siebel said. Taking them or throwing them in a ditch is a violation of law, he said.
“And we want them to stop,” the captain said. “We have to respect each other’s opinion and our opinions are voiced through political signs. We ask that people respect that and not do that. It’s not creating positive feelings for one candidate over another and it’s destructive in nature.”
Rose Heretty with the Culpeper County Democratic Committee has helped put up many of the signs she said are widely being destroyed or stolen. A whole line of signs supporting Democrats were removed along Montanus Road, she said.
“This has gotten so ridiculous,” Heretty said, noting she and other party members have personally spent a lot of money replacing signs. “If these thugs think they are going to stop us putting signs up then they’ve got another mistake coming.”
The big signs cost $25 each, she said.
“We want the campaign to have coverage and we believe in the Democratic campaigns,” she said. “As far as I am concerned, this campaign, since we’ve been in Culpeper putting up signs in ‘07, this has been the most hateful there is. They call us names. People driving by using four letter words.”
Mr. Thompson, who served aboard the USS Enterprise built in Newport News, said Americans needed to cherish each other’s opinions and the ability to have them – even if they differ. It’s what makes America the country that it is, he said.
“That is what makes this democracy great,” said Thompson. “If we can accept (other people’s opinions) America can be even stronger than it already is. I am a veteran and I deeply resent the way this country is being torn apart.”
