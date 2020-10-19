Campaign signs stolen, damaged in Culpeper

“It’s both sides of the equation. It’s Trump and Biden – no one grouping or set pattern,” he said.

The latest missing sign report occurred Oct. 8 on Korea Road in northern Culpeper County, Siebel said last week. He encouraged witnesses to contact CrimeSolvers with any information.

Stealing or damaging a campaign sign is considered vandalism, and is not a felony, the captain said, noting most of the signs were given to folks. In other cases, people buy the signs from their local party committee. Siebel said he didn’t know if the issue was happening more this year.

“It’s being advertised more. The word is getting out there on Facebook. They are making more of it,” he said.

In at least two cases the sheriff’s office responded to, signs were pulled down and thrown, mostly undamaged, nearby, Siebel said. Taking them or throwing them in a ditch is a violation of law, he said.

“And we want them to stop,” the captain said. “We have to respect each other’s opinion and our opinions are voiced through political signs. We ask that people respect that and not do that. It’s not creating positive feelings for one candidate over another and it’s destructive in nature.”