Can there be common ground on guns? Culpeper locals weigh in

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins has released a three-minute video of himself giving a shooting demonstration along with statements supporting gun rights.

Meanwhile, other local leaders—including the local congresswoman—are joining voices in renewing pleas for better gun control laws, following the latest deadly school shooting.

The recent pro-gun video by Jenkins, Republican sheriff, has been shared more than 2,000 times, garnering more than 700 comments since being posted June 4.

“If you know someone who thinks banning so-called assault weapons will end mass shootings in gun-free zones, I’d ask you to take two minutes and share this common sense message,” he posted on Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

In the video, the screen has a seal, marked, “Virginia’s 2A Sheriff Culpeper Scott Jenkins,” the phrase, “We will not take them,” and the Culpeper Minutemen Flag—Liberty or Death.

In the May 24 shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the 18-year-old gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle and killed 19 students, aged 9-11, and two teachers after he shot his grandmother. The gunman posted on social media that he was going to do it, before he carried out the massacre, authorities said.

In the aftermath, as Congress takes yet another look at gun control measures, Jenkins and others are championing unchecked gun rights as constitutional.

Gun ownership amid increasing violence in schools, religious institutions, grocery stores, and elsewhere, and to what level it is a constitutional right, is certainly a divisive issue in America.

But there are areas of agreement.

According to PEW Research, overall, several gun policy proposals continue to draw broad support from Americans. Nearly nine in ten (87%) favor preventing people with mental illnesses from purchasing guns, while 81% favor subjecting private gun sales and sales at gun shows to background checks.

Smaller though still sizeable majorities of Americans support the creation of a federal database tracking all gun sales (66%) and bans on high capacity magazines (64%) and assault-style weapons (63%).

Jenkins, standing at a table with guns on it, asserts in the video such bans would not stop school shootings.

In 2007, the Virginia Tech shooter used a 9mm Glock 19 and a small .22 pistol to kill 32 people and wound 17, the sheriff stated.

With a standard 15-round magazine, the shooter would have to make three reloads, Jenkins said.

“Let’s see how long it takes to fire a couple 10-round magazines in a gun-free zone,” the sheriff says, putting on headphones.

Less than 30 seconds.

Turning around with his back to the screen, he demonstrated shooting 19 rounds from two 10-round magazines at rows of milk jugs filled with a blue fluid. The plastic containers deflated and fell off the bottoms of plastic blue buckets, liquid spilling out as bullets struck, followed by loud bangs in the outdoor setting.

Jenkins returns to the table, throws down the gun and picks up another, stating, “Semi-automatic pistols with 10-round magazines have never been considered for gun bans. So ask yourself—even if criminals obey new gun bans, and only use 10-round magazines, will this stop mass shootings in gun-free zones and will there be just as many victims?”

Jenkins continues with the demo, showing other guns cause damage, too.

“When the shootings continue, what’s next? This is an eight-shot revolver. How long does it take to fire eight shots in a revolver? Let’s see,” he says, replacing his ear protection.

Less than five seconds.

“Will revolvers and all handguns be the next weapon banned? Will they all be considered assault weapons?” Jenkins continues.

“When our children are attacked with deadly force, the means of delivery is irrelevant. So when you hear politicians say common sense gun control laws, think of this video and ask yourself what do you want protecting your children? A good guy with a gun or a new gun law? When all guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, 7th District Democrat, stated recently, “I know that it’s long past time to enact commonsense gun violence prevention legislation,” in a June 2 column in the Free-Lance Star, “Fear for our children should unite Americans.”

“As a mother, I know the worry American parents feel when they send their kids off to school in the morning. But the reality that countless children are living in fear of being murdered at school should unite us all in wanting change,” she stated.

The former CIA agent has been among federal legislators at the center of yet the latest round of talks on the subject in Washington. Spanberger supports raising the federal age to buy assault-style weapons, banning large-capacity magazines, establishing new safe storage requirements, background checks for all gun purchases, red flag laws and increasing federal criminal penalties for gun trafficking.

“As a former federal law enforcement officer, I carried a gun and two extra magazines every day,” Spanberger said in the column. “My mags were stamped with ‘for law enforcement use only’ because at the time, federal law limited magazine capacity to 10 rounds outside of law enforcement use—and mine held more than 10. That provision was part of the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban, which expired in 2004.”

Ultimately, America should move toward reinstating the ban on the manufacturing, sale, and transfer of assault-style weapons, the congresswoman said.

Spanberger twice cosponsored the Assault Weapons Ban on firearms “manufactured for the quick and efficient massacre of human beings” while exempting more than 2,200 firearms for home protection and hunting, according to the column.

“When similar provisions were in place under the 1994 ban, mass shootings declined by 37 percent. Once these provisions expired, gun massacres increased by 183 percent,” Spanberger said.

Culpeper Branch NAACP posted a statement May 25 from NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson about the tragedy in Uvalde.

“There are no words. I’m shattered for the community and frustrated by the lack of action by the government that should be working for the people. Every time it’s just more thoughts and prayers—the only thing this Congress seems to be able to do successfully. Congress, do your job. Don’t just post a tweet, pass a bill. Kids are dying,” Johnson said.

