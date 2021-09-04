'Can we buy it or not?': Culpeper pleads with state to use empty jail

County officials are begging state officials to let them use, lease or otherwise purchase the former Culpeper Juvenile Correctional Center—sitting vacant next to Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells—to ease local jail overcrowding that is beyond the crisis point.
The 500-bed facility has been out of use for at least seven years, and it could be years more before any agreement between the different levels of government is reached. But the need is now, county officials said.
Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran participated in a virtual meeting Thursday morning that explored the request from Culpeper County elected board members and Sheriff Scott Jenkins that if granted, would relieve a host of issues for the locality.
Officials from Page County, facing similar jail space issues, also participated in the meeting.
Moran made no promises, but seemed to keep an open mind. The state intended to use the former juvenile jail, closed in 2014 and transferred to the Department of Corrections, as a woman’s prison, but state funding for that conversion fell short. Beyond a women’s facility currently located in Fluvanna County, the need for more female-only jail space remains, the state secretary said.
Culpeper County Supervisor Paul Bates asked straight-out if DOC “would entertain the idea of selling the facility to take the burden off the state” in capital expenditures. At this point, Bates added, the board would consider just about anything to deal with the persistent local jail overcrowding issue.
He asked for middle ground and said allowing the building to just keep sitting there deteriorating is not fiscally responsible for anyone.
“Such sales have occurred in the past,” Moran responded. He said he did not think DOC was permitted to lease out its facilities, adding, “The challenge there is the need for a female facility has not disappeared.”
Ongoing efforts for state prison reform could lessen that need, Moran added, but it’s unknown at this point. He said he wanted to try to help.
“We’re at the table here … put something together for us, we can start vetting out the cost,” he said. “A commitment to at least work with you to try to solve the issue.”
Maintenance costs mount at old JCCMany hurdles remain to overcome, including $4.5 million in apparent maintenance needs at the former juvenile facility, according to A. David Robinson, chief of corrections operations for Virginia DOC.
“The hot water system would have to be redone, [and] HVAC—two major cost factors,” he said in the Sept. 2 virtual meeting.
Robinson said the number of female inmates in the state system has increased in the past decade as well as a rise in the number of women sentenced for crimes in Virginia.
“We already have a backlog of females in jails waiting to come in our facilities,” he said.
The chief of corrections operations said they did not know the impact of ongoing prison reform in Virginia on the number of female inmates in the future.
Local officials getting creativeCulpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins proposed a scenario whereby his office would staff the 500-bed prison and provide beds for Page County, and potentially others in the region, while reserving 100 beds for females, who would remain in local custody for a period of time while the state locates jail space elsewhere.
Jenkins said he could have enough county jail deputies in place within a year to staff the former juvenile center in Culpeper.
“We have an immediate need … I need 200 beds right now, Page needs 150,” Jenkins said. “Anything that will make it work—we are in crisis mode.”
The sheriff told the Star-Exponent in a follow-up conversation he would need to double existing jail staff for the scenario. But having the space would save the county millions in annual expenses for housing overflow inmates at other jails around the state, he said.
Good publicity, treating addictionThe Culpeper County Jail on West Cameron Street is rated to hold 74 inmates, but that number lingers above 100, and at least 100 more are housed elsewhere.
Being able to use the state jail would also prevent deputies from spending hours on the road each day transporting the inmates to and from faraway jails to the courthouse downtown for hearings, Jenkins said. It’s a safety matter, he said.
A portion of the beds at the former juvenile jail could be set aside for rehabilitating inmates with substance abuse disorder, Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal additionally proposed.
“We are simply in dire need … we are spending money transporting prisoners when we want to be spending money on quality of life for our citizens and community,” he said.
Seven counties are contiguous to Culpeper, Deal added of a regional approach to dealing with local jail overcrowding. He proposed a pilot program and 10-year lease for use of the vacant state jail.
“What better publicity could there be to open up a nice regional facility, add the rehab to it—it would be great,” the board chairman said. “We want to make it a partnership.”
Also in the meeting, Page County Supervisor Allen Louderback said they are in the same situation, deputies riding hours a day on highways transporting inmates to and from four different jails. He said 80 percent of their prisoners have drug use issues currently receiving no attention during incarceration.
Robinson said there could be some legal issues related to state and federal jail standards versus local standards. There are also substantial layers of bureaucracy and legal review that could stand in the way of Culpeper County running the facility as a regional jail, with Page County, and potential unwillingness from the state to make the deal.
Moran remarked, “This is a capacity issue you see occurring? It’s a long-term solution you are looking for?” to which local officials responded yes.
State senator presses for answersState Senator Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, participated in the recent meeting, advocating for the state to make it work to help Culpeper out. The solution is simple, to address local jail overcrowding and addressing recidivism at the same time with drug treatment in the facility, she said.
“That’s the part that really kills me—we have a giant resource sitting there empty and unused. Most of the time we don’t have that solution or the advantage of something so centrally located,” Vogel said. “It solves a problem for more than one locality.”
She asked the state secretary and DOC executive what it would take to make it happen. Having the space for programs to treat people in jail for addiction could really help keep them out of jail the next time around, Vogel said.
“Can we buy it or not? Can we lease it or not? It will be a tremendous cost-saving to the county,” the state senator said.
Vogel, who sits on the senate finance committee, said she was willing to go to the legislature and ask for the budget amendments to complete the maintenance required to reopen the former juvenile jail for regional needs.
“There is no more economic way to address it—both for the commonwealth and the locality,” she added, saying it’s exponentially more expensive to build a new jail.
Vogel said it would make more sense for the DOC to address the female jail population when it actually becomes a problem, noting that with prison reform, the population will decrease.
“A lot of food for thought,” Moran said in concluding the meeting. He said legal representatives would work with the attorney general’s office “to figure out if this is a nonstarter” or if there is a flexibility in allowing the arrangement with just a few statutory changes.
“Where there’s a will there’s way,” the state secretary of public safety said. “Let’s continue conversations.”
540/825-4315