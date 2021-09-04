'Can we buy it or not?': Culpeper pleads with state to use empty jail

He asked for middle ground and said allowing the building to just keep sitting there deteriorating is not fiscally responsible for anyone.

“Such sales have occurred in the past,” Moran responded. He said he did not think DOC was permitted to lease out its facilities, adding, “The challenge there is the need for a female facility has not disappeared.”

Ongoing efforts for state prison reform could lessen that need, Moran added, but it’s unknown at this point. He said he wanted to try to help.

“We’re at the table here … put something together for us, we can start vetting out the cost,” he said. “A commitment to at least work with you to try to solve the issue.”

Maintenance costs mount at old JCCMany hurdles remain to overcome, including $4.5 million in apparent maintenance needs at the former juvenile facility, according to A. David Robinson, chief of corrections operations for Virginia DOC.

“The hot water system would have to be redone, [and] HVAC—two major cost factors,” he said in the Sept. 2 virtual meeting.

Robinson said the number of female inmates in the state system has increased in the past decade as well as a rise in the number of women sentenced for crimes in Virginia.