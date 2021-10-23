Candidate profiles, polling locations: See our 2021 Voter Guide

Nov. 2: ELECTION DAY
Candidate guide: See Culpeper Star-Exponent print paper on Sunday, Oct. 24 for a complete guide to candidates for local offices. Also The Culpeper Star-Exponent has compiled all candidate and election information articles into one file, easily accessible on starexponent.com. Search “2021 Culpeper voter reference.”
Early Voting: As it has been on weekdays since Sept. 17, the Culpeper County Registrar’s office at 151 N. Main St. will be open Monday through Friday, Oct. 25-29, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for in-person early voting. The office will also be open Oct. 30, the last Saturday before the election, for early voting.
Mail Ballot Deadline: All mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2. Ballots may also be returned by hand to the local registrar’s office or your polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
POLLING LOCATIONS: Culpeper has 15 voting precincts throughout the county, open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2:
West Fairfax
Culpeper Methodist Church
1233 Oaklawn Dr
East Fairfax
Culpeper County Library
271 Southgate Shopping Center
Catalpa District
Eggbornsville:
Emerald Hill Elementary School
11245 Rixeyville Road
Cardova:
Alum Spring Baptist Church
11058 Dutch Hollow Road
Willow Shade:
St. Lukes Lutheran Church
1200 Old Rixeyville Road
Salem District
Eldorado:
Salem Volunteer Fire Department
13428 Scotts Mill Road
Browns Store:
Reva Volunteer Fire Department
18230 Birmingham Road
Jefferson District
Jeffersonton:
Jeffersonton Baptist Church
18498 Springs Road
Rixeyville:
Hazel River Assembly of God Church
14383 Hazel River Church Road
Cedar Mountain District
Mitchells:
Mitchells Presbyterian Church
12229 Mitchell Road
Pearl Sample:
Carver Center
9432 N James Madison Hwy
South Ridge:
Reformation Lutheran Church
601 Madison Road
Stevensburg District
Brandy Station:
Brandy Station Fire Department
19601 Church Road
Lignum:
Hopewell Methodist Church
23557 Lignum Road
Richardsville:
Richardsville Fire Hall
29361 Eleys Ford Road