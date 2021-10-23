 Skip to main content
Candidate profiles, polling locations: See our 2021 Voter Guide
Candidate profiles, polling locations: See our 2021 Voter Guide

I voted sticker with usa flag (copy)

Nov. 2: ELECTION DAY

Candidate guide: See Culpeper Star-Exponent print paper on Sunday, Oct. 24 for a complete guide to candidates for local offices. Also The Culpeper Star-Exponent has compiled all candidate and election information articles into one file, easily accessible on starexponent.com. Search “2021 Culpeper voter reference.”

Early Voting: As it has been on weekdays since Sept. 17, the Culpeper County Registrar’s office at 151 N. Main St. will be open Monday through Friday, Oct. 25-29, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for in-person early voting. The office will also be open Oct. 30, the last Saturday before the election, for early voting.

Mail Ballot Deadline: All mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2. Ballots may also be returned by hand to the local registrar’s office or your polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

POLLING LOCATIONS: Culpeper has 15 voting precincts throughout the county, open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2:

West Fairfax

Culpeper Methodist Church

1233 Oaklawn Dr

East Fairfax

Culpeper County Library

271 Southgate Shopping Center

Catalpa District

Eggbornsville:

Emerald Hill Elementary School

11245 Rixeyville Road

Cardova:

Alum Spring Baptist Church

11058 Dutch Hollow Road

Willow Shade:

St. Lukes Lutheran Church

1200 Old Rixeyville Road

Salem District

Eldorado:

Salem Volunteer Fire Department

13428 Scotts Mill Road

Browns Store:

Reva Volunteer Fire Department

18230 Birmingham Road

Jefferson District

Jeffersonton:

Jeffersonton Baptist Church

18498 Springs Road

Rixeyville:

Hazel River Assembly of God Church

14383 Hazel River Church Road

Cedar Mountain District

Mitchells:

Mitchells Presbyterian Church

12229 Mitchell Road

Pearl Sample:

Carver Center

9432 N James Madison Hwy

South Ridge:

Reformation Lutheran Church

601 Madison Road

Stevensburg District

Brandy Station:

Brandy Station Fire Department

19601 Church Road

Lignum:

Hopewell Methodist Church

23557 Lignum Road

Richardsville:

Richardsville Fire Hall

29361 Eleys Ford Road

