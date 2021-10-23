Candidate profiles, polling locations: See our 2021 Voter Guide

Nov. 2: ELECTION DAY

Candidate guide: See Culpeper Star-Exponent print paper on Sunday, Oct. 24 for a complete guide to candidates for local offices. Also The Culpeper Star-Exponent has compiled all candidate and election information articles into one file, easily accessible on starexponent.com. Search “2021 Culpeper voter reference.”

Early Voting: As it has been on weekdays since Sept. 17, the Culpeper County Registrar’s office at 151 N. Main St. will be open Monday through Friday, Oct. 25-29, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for in-person early voting. The office will also be open Oct. 30, the last Saturday before the election, for early voting.

Mail Ballot Deadline: All mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2. Ballots may also be returned by hand to the local registrar’s office or your polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

POLLING LOCATIONS: Culpeper has 15 voting precincts throughout the county, open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2:

West Fairfax