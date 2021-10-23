Candidates vie for Culpeper Board of Supervisors

Background: My background and experience are in agriculture and business. I have a bachelor of science in agricultural economics from Oklahoma State University and an MBA from Mount Saint Mary’s University. I have managed numerous agricultural businesses, including Culpeper Farmers Cooperative. I am fiscally conservative and believe that our government must live within its means and not waste tax dollars. Since moving to Culpeper I have been active in many community organizations ranging from the Chamber of Commerce to the Food Closet. I believe that in any organization, be it business or volunteer, people working together get things done. I look forward to working with other Supervisors to move Culpeper forward.