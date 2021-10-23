Candidates vie for Culpeper Board of Supervisors

Bill Chase
Incumbent, Stevensburg District
Birthplace: Clearfield, PA
Age: 84
Family: widowed, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren
Background: Retired army officer, coal miner and a farmer for over 40 years; bachelor of science degree from West Point and a master’s degree in planning from UVA; active member of Mitchells Presbyterian Church, VFW, National Association of Atomic Veterans, American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Stevensburg Bears Limited Grand Poo-Bah Emeritus, Lignum Ruritan and past president; on the Planning Commission for 7 years and 3 years as chairman; Board of Supervisors for 40 years and as Chairman for 10 years.
Top three campaign issues:
1. Preserve agriculture
2. Control growth and attract proper economic development
3. Solar panel issues
Contact: 540/423-2233
David E. Durr
Cedar Mountain District candidate
Birthplace: Trenton, New Jersey
Age: 64
Family: My wife, Joanne, and I have been married for 38 years. We have one son, Andrew, who lives in Arlington.
Background: My background and experience are in agriculture and business. I have a bachelor of science in agricultural economics from Oklahoma State University and an MBA from Mount Saint Mary’s University. I have managed numerous agricultural businesses, including Culpeper Farmers Cooperative. I am fiscally conservative and believe that our government must live within its means and not waste tax dollars. Since moving to Culpeper I have been active in many community organizations ranging from the Chamber of Commerce to the Food Closet. I believe that in any organization, be it business or volunteer, people working together get things done. I look forward to working with other Supervisors to move Culpeper forward.
Top three campaign issues:
1. There are nearly 700 farms in Culpeper County covering almost 125,000 acres. These farms provide a country atmosphere and help to keep our taxes low. To keep our farms viable, I support maintaining our current zoning regulations concerning the number of houses that can be built on agricultural and rural use land.
2. We need to cut out foolish expenses. This past winter the Board of Supervisors approved a special election for the Clerk of the Court which cost taxpayers about $85,000.00. This election could have been held on election day in November and the cost would have been almost nothing.
3. I am running as an Independent. Party politics has no place in local government. As your county supervisor I will listen to my constituents and work together with my fellow supervisors to address issues and move Culpeper forward.
Campaign website: votedaviddurr.com
C. Jack Frazier
Incumbent, Cedar Mountain District
Birthplace: Culpeper
Age: 71
Family: Married 52 Years to the same high school sweetheart, 2 daughters and 2 grand-daughters
Background: My background is in the construction trades. I hold a Va. State master license in electrical , plumbing , H.V.A.C. and gas fitting. I also hold a Class-A license in residential and commercial construction. I’m not just a manager of a business. I am the owner and operator and have been in business in this county and surrounding counties for over 40 years.
Top three campaign issues:
1. I feel as though the issues that we need to deal with in Culpeper override any personal agenda items. Regarding schools, first is teacher retention, Capital Improvement Plan and Floyd T. Binns renovation, Culpeper Middle School renovation and new administration building.
2. General County: Employee Retention, Capital Improvement Plan and Jail over-crowding, county courthouse, county road improvements, fire departments and working to keeping volunteers
3. Solar as to how this will affect our county. These are just some of the issues the county will deal with in the years to come. These are why I am running for re-election to the Cedar Mountain District seat as an independent.
Contact: 540/219-8871
Susan Gugino
Stevensburg District candidate
Birthplace: Irwin, PA
Age: 39
Family: Married; 9-month-old daughter
Background: I’m the Republican candidate for Stevensburg’s supervisor. I am a farmer, producing commercial turkeys and beef cattle. I want to be the voice on the Board for farmers and to preserve open space. I have served on the Planning Commission and as a chief election officer. I am active in the community with Culpeper Business Women, the Farm Bureau and CMR Farm Show. I have over 12 years’ experience as a federal contractor, managing large projects and budgets. I may not have been born here, but Culpeper is the place I call home.
Top three campaign issues:
1. Encouraging and protecting agriculture, as well as promoting small business is important in Culpeper. Farms and small businesses provide the economic diversity needed to maintain a balanced tax base and contribute to the character we all love.
2. Utility solar belongs in industrial areas. We need to work with legislators to move incentives to the citizens for individual or small business installations so residents, not big corporations, reap the benefits of lower utility rates.
3. Rural broadband is important to guide Culpeper forward. We need to continue exercising grants and partnerships to extend broadband to all our residents. We also need to keep on top of road maintenance and improvements.
Campaign website: facebook.com/susanlgugino
Laura A. Rogers
Stevensburg District candidate
Birthplace: Washington, D.C.
Age: 54
Family: Married to Don; two children, Donny & Dale
Background: Don and I moved to Culpeper in 1996 and while being a stay-at-home mom, we opened our truck repair business on 10 acres, which led to building a small light-industrial business park where blue-collar, start-up businesses can succeed. I was a Chamber Board of Directors member for 15 years, serving on several committees and currently serving in my 12th year on the County Planning Commission. As a conservative and longtime public servant, I know the important issues county government is dealing with, as well as the needs of the Stevensburg citizens, and I’m dedicated to representing all points of view.
Top three campaign issues:
1. The county’s budget process and funding requests need to be responsibly managed. Funded projects should make a positive difference in the community. Priority investments include public safety: fire departments, law enforcement and emergency services. Let’s take care of current needs.
2. We need to improve county-wide internet access. Most of Stevensburg District is either unserved or under-served and COVID-19 really impacted these residents. The county is working on several projects, and I will make sure internet access continues to be priority.
3. We need a responsible solar ordinance that protects the rural, agricultural community. The demand for renewable energy can be balanced while protecting the rural character of the community. We must protect our land and historic resources which make Culpeper special.
Campaign website: VoteLauraBOS.com
Brad Rosenberger
Incumbent, Jefferson District, running unopposed
Birthplace: Warrenton
Age: 66
Family: Married to wife Teresa (42 years); 4 children: Nathan, Courtney, Natalie and Amanda; 5th grandchild due in February.
Background: Born and raised in Jeffersonton; graduated Culpeper County High School; attended Virginia Tech. Member of Jeffersonton Baptist Church as well other organizations. I have served on the Board of Supervisors since 1985. It has been an honor and privilege, as well as, very humbling to have served in this capacity over the past 36 years. I am a 5th generation farmer on the family farm established in 1865 and a Pioneer Seed Representative started by my grandfather in 1952. Both businesses now include two of our children.
Top three campaign issues:
1. Maintaining our rural character and quality of life. We must keep agriculture as a major industry in Culpeper, as it not only provides our rural character but keeps our taxes in check. Continue to recruit the right type of businesses to strengthen our tax base and provide good jobs.
2. We must continue conservative fiscal decisions to maintain Culpeper County’s “Triple A” bond rating and strong financial standing. This allows us to finance needed projects at a lower cost while keeping the lowest tax rates in the region.
3. Continue working to establish reliable and affordable internet access to all parts of Culpeper County, whether it be through broadband or other means. Internet is essential to our residents, our businesses and our children’s education.