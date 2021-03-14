Candlelight vigil honors brothers killed in Spotsylvania crash

A large crowd turned out for a weekend vigil in Spotsylvania County to honor two teenage brothers who were killed in a horrific accident a week ago and to comfort their mother.

Javontae Bundy, 19, and Jaquan Bundy, 18, both of Spotsylvania, were passengers in a 2005 Toyota Highlander that ran off the right side of the 7000 block of Smith Station Road the evening of March 8. The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire, and the Bundy brothers died at the scene.

Three other young men, including Javontae Bundy’s twin brother Jalontae, were also seriously injured in the crash. Jalontae Bundy was in critical but stable condition as of Sunday, according to family members. He has undergone two of numerous expected surgeries and had another one scheduled for Monday.

A crowd of family and friends, including a slew of young people, gathered on a basketball court at Patriot Park off Smith Station Road Saturday evening to mourn and pay tribute to the victims.

The first 20 minutes or so featured three prayers and statements of love and sympathy from several people, including county Supervisor Deborah Frazier. That part of the candlelight vigil ended with the release of numerous black and blue balloons.