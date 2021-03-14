Candlelight vigil honors brothers killed in Spotsylvania crash

A large crowd turned out for a weekend vigil in Spotsylvania County to honor two teenage brothers who were killed in a horrific accident a week ago and to comfort their mother.
Javontae Bundy, 19, and Jaquan Bundy, 18, both of Spotsylvania, were passengers in a 2005 Toyota Highlander that ran off the right side of the 7000 block of Smith Station Road the evening of March 8. The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire, and the Bundy brothers died at the scene.
Three other young men, including Javontae Bundy’s twin brother Jalontae, were also seriously injured in the crash. Jalontae Bundy was in critical but stable condition as of Sunday, according to family members. He has undergone two of numerous expected surgeries and had another one scheduled for Monday.
A crowd of family and friends, including a slew of young people, gathered on a basketball court at Patriot Park off Smith Station Road Saturday evening to mourn and pay tribute to the victims.
The first 20 minutes or so featured three prayers and statements of love and sympathy from several people, including county Supervisor Deborah Frazier. That part of the candlelight vigil ended with the release of numerous black and blue balloons.
Those colors were chosen because Javontae wore a lot of blue clothing and Jaquan wore a lot of black.
Vigil attendees then lingered to chat with each other and to greet and hug the victim’s mother, Toleda Johnson, who also has younger twin daughters.
Johnson said that although her pain is great, she has been touched by the outpouring of support Saturday and before. “It really showed me that they were well loved in the community,” Johnson said. “I raised some good boys.”
As for her surviving son, Johnson said, “He’s coming along .... It’s going to be a long road for him.”
Keith Dickerson, the head basketball coach at Colonial Beach High School and whose wife is Toleda Johnson’s sister, said his nephews were huge sports fans and outstanding young men. They attended Courtland High School and all three brothers had jobs and were saving money, Dickerson said.
“They were respectful young men who had goals and aspirations,” Dickerson said of his deceased nephews. “They touched a lot of lives and this is a great loss for everyone.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to assist with funeral and other costs. It can be accessed at https://gofund.me/a69db246.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404