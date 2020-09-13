Candlelight vigil illuminates Black history in Fredericksburg

Members of the Fredericksburg Freedom Initiative hosted a candlelight vigil at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) in Fredericksburg on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Following remarks outside the church, a group of about 40 people walked through downtown to several sites of significant African American history including the former Farmer's Bank, now the location of Foode, Liberty Town and the former site of the auction block on William Street.
