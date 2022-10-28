Candy tampering rare, but officials warn of THC-edibles in trick-or-treat bags

With Halloween on Monday, Attorney General Jason Miyares in a recent release, encouraged Virginia parents and guardians to be on the lookout for counterfeit THC laced edibles in their child’s trick-or-treat bags.

The products are designed to resemble popular brands of candy and snacks, making it difficult for children, and even adults, to differentiate between legitimate food products and copycat THC-infused products, Miyares said in the release Thursday.

“Due to the deceptively intentional design of these products, it is possible they could accidentally get mixed into Halloween candy,” said Attorney General Miyares.

These copycat products are illegal in Virginia. The THC dosage labeled on copycat edibles is widely inconsistent, inaccurate and, in some cases, contains 10 times the amount of THC disclosed on the package, according to the attorney general.

Tragically, a four-year-old boy from Spotsylvania recently passed away due to consuming a “large amount of THC gummies,” his release stated.

Blue Ridge Poison Control Center Director Dr. Christopher Holstege stated reactions to THC products tend to be more severe in children. Standard dosages of THC can have a stronger effect and negatively impact developing adolescent brains, he said.

A Blue Ridge Poison Center release on Thursday stated it is unlikely a child will return from trick-or-treating with THC-laced edibles or any other dangers in their candy bag.

“Despite public concern, intentional candy tampering is rare,” the release stated. “No actual cases of poisoned Halloween candy have been reported in our region.”

However, if edibles are present in a home, some could grab the wrong product by mistake and give it to children, the center said. Holstege said in the release he is concerned about the spike in the number of children who are becoming ill from consuming cannabis edibles that look like candy.

There were 4,354 calls to U.S. poison centers last year about children eating edibles, compared to 816 calls in 2018, the release stated.

Symptoms of THC overdose in children may include profound sedation, trouble breathing, increased anxiety, agitation, and tremulous behavior. Adults are encouraged to create a new contact in their phone for the Blue Ridge Poison Control Center—800/222-1222. All calls are free and confidential.

See these copycat products being sold in a store? File a complaint with the Virginia Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, identifying the product and the store at 800/552-9963, consumer@oag.state.va.us or use the Online Complaint Form.