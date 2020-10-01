Capital murder charge tossed out against Louisa man who had objected to courtroom portrait of Lee

On a motion to strike it must be shown that no reasonable judge or juror could find proof beyond a reasonable doubt based on the evidence, said Murphy’s lawyers.

Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire wrote in an email Thursday that “We cannot comment at this time as one of the three charged in the murder of Kevin Robinson is still awaiting trial.”

According to The Central Virginian newspaper, Murphy was accused of the March 2016 slaying of Kevin Robinson, 43, in a house on Oakland Road in Louisa County. Prosecutors said Murphy, Dion Phoenix and Tobias Owens stole a watch before fleeing the murder scene, initially leading to capital murder charges and potential death sentences, reported the newspaper.

Phoenix, a relative of Robinson, had been living in Robinson’s home but Robinson kicked him out, according to Ramseur. Phoenix, Murphy and another man returned to Robinson’s house so Phoenix could pick up some belongings.

Ramseur said Thursday that Murphy was trying to deescalate a dispute between Phoenix and Robinson. “In the process, guns came out, [they] started firing. Kevin Robinson was killed, Darcel Murphy was shot, ... and Dion Phoenix killed Kevin Robinson,” he said.