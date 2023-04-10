A rarity in aviation history that’s sending currents across the flying field, one of the warbirds in the hangar of Capital Wing Commemorative Air Force at Culpeper Regional Airport was recently confirmed as an actual combat veteran of World War II.

After six months of painstaking research by one of the world’s leading military aviation historians, the Capital Wing on Friday announced its 1943 Stinson L-5 Sentinel is one of only two of the aircraft flown during WWII that is still flying today—80 years later.

The Stinson in the Capital Wing collection saw action in 1944 with the U.S. Marines at the Battle of Saipan against the Japanese on the Pacific front.

The unarmed L-5, with its short field takeoff and landing capability, was used for reconnaissance, front-line aeromedical evacuation, delivering supplies, laying communications wire, spotting enemy targets, personnel transport, rescue and even as a light bomber, according to the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

“The invasion of Saipan was horrific. When it ended, at least 23,000 Japanese troops were dead, and more than 1,780 had been captured. Nearly 15,000 civilians languished in U.S. custody.

"Finally, 22,000 Japanese, Okinawans, Koreans, and Chamorro civilians—as well as those of mixed ancestry—had fallen victim to murder, suicide, or the crossfire of battle. The Americans suffered 26,000 casualties, 5,000 of which were deaths,” according to history.navy.mil.

The 1943 Stinson L-5 Sentinel at the Capital Wing made it home. The plane was assigned to the USS White Plains aircraft carrier—the first Navy ship named for a city in Westchester County, N.Y., site of a Revolutionary war clash at White Plains in 1776. Here, the Continental Army held back the British long enough to allow Gen. Washington's main force to make good its retreat.

Capital Wing spokesperson Pete Ballard said they’re proud to feature and fly the newly discovered WWII combat veteran and excited for it to be on display at the upcoming open house this month at the Culpeper airport.

The mystery behind its fighting origins comes from the Army designation for the flyer as an L-5, he said. The Marine designation was OY-1.

"Of course, both versions are identical," Ballard said. "The Capital Wing has been flying the aircraft as an L-5, but in fact it is an OY-1."

Virtually all the WWII warbirds flying in airshows or providing rides never left the U.S. and never saw combat, although they are painted in combat squadron colors, he said.

“There are only a handful of WWII warbirds flying today that were overseas and performed combat operations, and the Capital Wing in Culpeper has one of them," Ballard said.

Rides will be available for purchase in the combat documented Capital Wing L-5 starting in June at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org.

In the meantime, folks can get up close to this historic warbird at the Capital Wing Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Culpeper Regional Airport. For $25 fee to the aviation history nonprofit, attendees can sit in the pilot seat of the actual observation aircraft that flew off the carrier USS White Plains and was part of the Battle of Saipan in the Mariana Islands.

During the Open House, warbird rides will be available in the Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder and Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane. A noontime demonstration flight will be made by a French Alouette II, the world’s first gas turbine powered helicopter.