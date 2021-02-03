Capt. Tom's legacy lives

LONDON—The legacy of Capt. Tom Moore, the super fundraiser who died Tuesday of COVID-19, lives on in Imogen Papworth–Heidel and others.

The 11-year-old soccer player, who dreams of playing for England, watched Capt. Tom pushing his walker up and down his garden to raise money for the National Health Service and was inspired.

So she decided to help by doing something she’s good at: “keepy uppies”—kicking the ball into the air and passing it from one foot to the other without letting it touch the ground.

Imogen was able to raise 15,000 pounds ($20,500) for key workers keeping hospitals open, streets safe and trains running while everyone else stays home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“I wanted to do something to help as well to raise money, so I did this,’’ she said from her home in Framlingham in southeastern England. “I chose to do 7.1 million—one for every single key worker in the whole of the country.”