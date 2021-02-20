"Captains of Community" recognized by Culpeper Branch NAACP

Three local advocates for equity and justice were recently recognized as “Captains of Community” by the NAACP Culpeper Branch also representing Madison and Rappahannock.
The Rev. Dr. Uzziah A. Harris, president of the NAACP Culpeper Branch, presented the awards during the group’s annual celebration honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in January. This year’s event was held virtually, taped inside Culpeper’s historic Antioch Baptist Church.
Brianna Simone Reaves, a student at the University of Mary Washington, was recognized as a community leader and activist for racial justice, the NAACP said in a statement.
Reaves is president of the NAACP University of Mary Washington Branch and vice president of the NAACP Virginia State Conference Youth and College Division.
“Brianna has a voice that cannot be quieted,” Harris said.
“She was a co-organizer of the 2020 march in Culpeper protesting police brutality across the nation, a peaceful event that drew more than 800 people. She is a Dean’s List student and an exceptional advocate for the cause of racial justice,” he said.
The Rev. Adrian Sledge was also named as a Captain of Community. A longtime community leader, the Culpeper pastor founded the MOVE Ministry (Maximizing Opportunities and Gaining Victory Through Excellence) with his wife, Ronica.
“Pastor Sledge has been an outstanding proponent for justice and change,” Harris said.
Sledge was keynote speaker of the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. program.
Also given the Captain of Community award was Culpeper native Amy M. Hunter.
“The mother of three boys, Amy has served her family and her community with distinction,” Harris said. “She created the petition and led the effort to remove the Confederate flag at Lenn Park. We thank her for her willingness and courage to speak up and take action in the fight for justice.”
The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the the month and is currently meeting via Zoom.See the local MLK program here.
For information on meetings, events and membership, see naacpculpeper.org or contact secretary@naacpculpeper.org.