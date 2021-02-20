"Captains of Community" recognized by Culpeper Branch NAACP

Three local advocates for equity and justice were recently recognized as “Captains of Community” by the NAACP Culpeper Branch also representing Madison and Rappahannock.

The Rev. Dr. Uzziah A. Harris, president of the NAACP Culpeper Branch, presented the awards during the group’s annual celebration honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in January. This year’s event was held virtually, taped inside Culpeper’s historic Antioch Baptist Church.

Brianna Simone Reaves, a student at the University of Mary Washington, was recognized as a community leader and activist for racial justice, the NAACP said in a statement.

Reaves is president of the NAACP University of Mary Washington Branch and vice president of the NAACP Virginia State Conference Youth and College Division.

“Brianna has a voice that cannot be quieted,” Harris said.

“She was a co-organizer of the 2020 march in Culpeper protesting police brutality across the nation, a peaceful event that drew more than 800 people. She is a Dean’s List student and an exceptional advocate for the cause of racial justice,” he said.

