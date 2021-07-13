Car show helps local rec center, and vets

Families enjoyed a double bonus Saturday, checking out classic cars poolside, while also raising money for Culpeper Recreation Club and funds for military veterans.
This was the second car show held at the CRC thrown by manager Tracey Fox, designed to recover money lost during the pandemic.
“My dad is my inspiration behind the car show we started last year because of the craziness with COVID-19. I knew the town wasn’t going to do anything so I did the first car show at CRC July 4th, 2020,” Fox said.
Founded in 1977, the Culpeper Recreation Club opened its pool two years later at 13163 Recreation Road, just south of the Town not far from the DMV as a members-only, volunteer-run organization. The group’s swim team—the Barnstormers—competes in the tri-county league.
Besides the six-lane, 25-meter pool, the club includes tennis courts, a playground, volleyball court and fields for soccer, baseball and football. Inside the club house—a renovated dairy barn—is a Snack Shack, locker rooms and game room, with billiards, ping pong table, foosball, air hockey and a lounge, and a full-size basketball court.
Fox plans to make the car show an annual event in July and might host shows there at other times of the year besides.
“My events draw an old-school crowd, which brings back memories of my childhood,” Fox said. “This brings the multi-generations of families together, moms, dads, and grandparents—everyone is welcome to have a good time.”
Some notable attendees of the Culpeper Recreation Club car show event Saturday included Mayor Mike Olinger, Board of Supervisors Catalpa representative Paul Bates, and CRC board members Chris Quaintance and Melissa Pond. Sponsors of the event were Chrysler of Culpeper, Battlefield Auto Group, and White Horse Auto Wash.
Mark Harman, owner of Harmony DJ’s, dished out the tunes during Saturday’s event, announcing raffle ticket winners and car show categories in between.
“I have done car shows and charities for years, I love giving back to the community,” Harman told the Star-Exponent.
Harman, a 12-year resident of Culpeper, has partnered with other organizations in the past to provide DJ services to those who can’t afford it. For example, Culpeper Fiesta is an event celebrating the Spanish community Harman has helped with for the last decade.
Lou Realmuto, president of Cruisin’ for Heroes, was optimistic Saturday about the funds coming in during the show. A 50/50 raffle was held, with the proceeds going to the Fisher House Foundation, which provides a “home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and Veterans Administration medical centers. There are 86 Fisher Houses in the U.S., Germany and the United Kingdom.
“The families of the injured soldiers can stay in those houses, which are close to the hospitals, and it doesn’t cost the family a penny,” Realmuto said.
Realmuto said Fox approached him about helping organize the car show. He helped market it, made the fliers and handled the digital advertising.
“Anything I can do to support Culpeper and surrounding communities, I do it,” he said. “I like working with current and former military members because I served two years in the Navy while fighting in Vietnam, from 1965 to 1967.”
President of the Culpeper Recreation Center John Croft said Saturday he was pleased with the car show.
“20 or so cars are here and we will grow it to more cars next year,” he said. “Please be on the lookout for CRC’s upcoming events, which will include a 5K race, fall festival, mistletoe market and Christmas bazaar.”
Croft, a 25-year resident of Culpeper, is CEO of Croft Communications, specializing in running internet fiber. Croft has been involved in other local organizations, such as the Ruritan Club and the Culpeper Day Street Festival.
“I can recall four $1,000 scholarships each being given to Culpeper and Eastern View High School one year,” Croft said, from one Culpeper Day Street Festival. “Joining clubs is a great way to meet new people and get involved with the community.”
Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.
Jamar Billingsley, a student in the communication journalism master’s program at Regent University,
is a summer intern with the Culpeper Star-Exponent.