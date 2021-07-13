Car show helps local rec center, and vets

Realmuto said Fox approached him about helping organize the car show. He helped market it, made the fliers and handled the digital advertising.

“Anything I can do to support Culpeper and surrounding communities, I do it,” he said. “I like working with current and former military members because I served two years in the Navy while fighting in Vietnam, from 1965 to 1967.”

President of the Culpeper Recreation Center John Croft said Saturday he was pleased with the car show.

“20 or so cars are here and we will grow it to more cars next year,” he said. “Please be on the lookout for CRC’s upcoming events, which will include a 5K race, fall festival, mistletoe market and Christmas bazaar.”

Croft, a 25-year resident of Culpeper, is CEO of Croft Communications, specializing in running internet fiber. Croft has been involved in other local organizations, such as the Ruritan Club and the Culpeper Day Street Festival.

“I can recall four $1,000 scholarships each being given to Culpeper and Eastern View High School one year,” Croft said, from one Culpeper Day Street Festival. “Joining clubs is a great way to meet new people and get involved with the community.”

Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.

Jamar Billingsley, a student in the communication journalism master’s program at Regent University, is a summer intern with the Culpeper Star-Exponent.