Cards, videos, poems, ceremonies celebrate Veterans Day at Culpeper schools

Culpeper County Public Schools students and staff took time on Veterans Day to honor and thank veterans for their service, with special ceremonies, breakfasts, letters, cards, poem readings and videos.

A.G. Richardson Elementary students, staff and families enjoyed a Veterans Day video.

Farmington Elementary Students wrote cards for veterans, and preschool students decorated the hallway.

Farmington SCA students read a poem, "Veterans Day" by Cheryl Dyson, in honor of the occasion. During the daily school news, students talked about Veterans Day. Teachers shared videos about Veterans Day in their classes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Pearl Sample Elementary, staff members wore red, white and blue, and students made cards and completed other special activities. Three cards were made for veterans who work at Pearl Sample—Heather Wallace (Air Force), Todd Jamison (Army) and French Campbell (Army).