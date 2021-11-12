Cards, videos, poems, ceremonies celebrate Veterans Day at Culpeper schools

Culpeper County Public Schools students and staff took time on Veterans Day to honor and thank veterans for their service, with special ceremonies, breakfasts, letters, cards, poem readings and videos.
A.G. Richardson Elementary students, staff and families enjoyed a Veterans Day video.
Farmington Elementary Students wrote cards for veterans, and preschool students decorated the hallway.
Farmington SCA students read a poem, "Veterans Day" by Cheryl Dyson, in honor of the occasion. During the daily school news, students talked about Veterans Day. Teachers shared videos about Veterans Day in their classes.
At Pearl Sample Elementary, staff members wore red, white and blue, and students made cards and completed other special activities. Three cards were made for veterans who work at Pearl Sample—Heather Wallace (Air Force), Todd Jamison (Army) and French Campbell (Army).
Emerald Hill Elementary hosted a "Veterans and Me" breakfast during which students had the opportunity to invite their veteran loved ones for a meal to honor and thank them. The program began with School Resource Officer White singing the national anthem, followed by a video created by Becky Atkinson with audio from music teacher Cathy ter Weele. The music included recordings of 29 different Emerald Hill students singing, masterfully stitched together.
Students honored their special guests with handmade poppies, and there was a photo opportunity for each veteran and their students.
Fifth-grade student Casey Kallal brought his grandfather, William Kallal, an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. William Kallal brought Vietnamese money to share with his grandson.
Eastern View High started the school day with a Veterans Day assembly.
And at Culpeper National Cemetery, the Eastern View High School Concert Band played tunes to enliven its Veterans Day ceremony, including "The Star-Spangled Banner" and the Armed Forces Salute.
With thanks to CCPS spokeswoman Laura Hoover and everyone else who contributed.