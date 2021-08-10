Caroline and Spotsylvania revise mask policy, require face coverings for all

Jeff Wick, coordinator of safety and compliance for Caroline County Public Schools, told the School Board that according to the school division’s attorney, CDC guidance must be implemented as long as it does not interfere with the school’s ability to open for in-person instruction five days a week.

“For example, implementing three feet of distance may interfere with our ability to conduct school five days a week and therefore requires the ‘extent practicable’ clause,” Wick said. “K–12 masking does not interfere with conducting school five days a week, and therefore we must implement [that mitigation strategy].”

Both Caroline and Spotsylvania are now in the CDC’s highest category of community transmission of COVID-19. Spotsylvania in the week ending Aug. 8 had 135 cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of just under 11 percent, while Caroline had 309 cases per 100,000 people and an 18 percent positivity rate, according to the CDC.

The Caroline School Board approved member Shawn Kelley’s motion to amend the mask policy by a 4–2 vote, with George Spaulding and John Copeland voting against it. The motion also states that the board will revisit the CDC guidance at each regular meeting and at special called meetings if necessary.

Spotsylvania School Board member Lorita Daniels’s motion to follow CDC guidance and require universal masking until the guidance changes was approved 4–3. Members Kirk Twigg, Rabih Abuismail and Lisa Phelps voted against it.