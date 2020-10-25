Caroline County, volunteers team to dismantle, relocate Confederate monument

Lippa said he participated as an effort to unify residents on both sides of the issue.

Many comments in the Facebook group “We the Towns People of Bowling Green” expressed displeasure the monument was being relocated.

Still, Black said Caroline can be used as an example for other localities that will be faced with what to do with Confederate monuments in public spaces, especially with how the county trimmed the cost.

Neighboring Essex County has a virtual public hearing on a similar memorial that’s erected near its courthouse on Nov. 12.

“It doesn’t have to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to do this,” Black said. “If you have people that are skilled, you can take them down and move them to a more appropriate place if their governing body decides to do that. I really think this is an example of how it can be done and done in a cheap manner.”

Bill Farmer, chairman of the Greenlawn Cemetery board, said the installation of the monument at its new home is expected to be completed sometime this week. The cemetery is on a winding back road off East Broaddus Avenue in Bowling Green and not visible from the street.