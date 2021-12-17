Caroline delays action on 30-acre solar farm request

Caroline County supervisors decided to defer a rezoning request to develop a solar farm. They wanted more time for a site visit and to get questions answered.
But the Board of Supervisors approved a different rezoning this week, for a multi-use office and industrial project to be built on the site of the Virginia Bazaar.
Whalebone Solar is seeking a special exception permit for a minor solar energy facility to be built on 30 acres off State Route 2 in Woodford, 3 1/2 miles from the Caroline–Spotsylvania County border. The Planning Commission forwarded the request to the board with no recommendation after a tied vote.
Three residents who spoke at a public hearing this week opposed the project, expressing concerns that wildlife would be displaced, stormwater runoff could become a major issue and the bucolic scenery that Caroline offers would be lost.
Mary Hodge of Woodford said the land would be more efficient for growing food than making electricity.
“Whatever the political climate is that’s propelling this movement, please realize [solar power] is not clean, it is not green, and believe it or not, it’s not good for the environment,” she said.
Whalebone Solar said the farm will be designed to provide a minimum 50-foot setback on all sides and a setback that exceeds the 150-foot public right-of-way minimum along Route 2. The property is vacant and the landowner was intending to develop it for housing.
The proposed project will add 3 megawatts of renewable energy to Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s power grid—enough to power about 400 homes.
Board members voiced concerns about potential erosion on the property. Supervisor Jeff Sili asked questions for nearly 30 minutes about their process of building the site.
The Whalebone project, which has been deferred until Jan. 25, is one of nine solar farms proposed in Caroline. The applications for special exception permits began to roll into the county from the solar industry after supervisors voted May 25 to create the Solar Energy Overlay District, which includes all areas designated as Agricultural or Rural Preservation if they meet certain criteria.
Two proposed major solar projects in Caroline—Frog Solar and CC Solar on Paige Road in Woodford—cover nearly 2,600 acres.
The seven other projects proposed cover a total of 835.5 acres. Those projects are on Woodford Road (348.5 acres), Industrial Drive in Milford (two parcels totaling 161 acres), Quarters Road in Woodford (145 acres), Balty Road near Ladysmith (two parcels totaling 73 acres) and Fredericksburg Turnpike in Woodford (30 acres).
But the solar plant wasn’t the only item on the board’s agenda. Supervisors voted 4–2 to approve a commercial property rezoning that’s been pending for two years. The owners of the Virginia Bazaar site requested rezoning on a portion of their property from B-1 Business to M-1 Industrial. The property, which is close to Interstate 95, has been for sale for 10 years.
Concerned about the vagueness of the previous applications, the board had delayed action to give the owners time to bring forward a prospect for consideration.
An amended co-application was filed by Flint Acquisitions in May for a 1.1 million square foot warehouse/distribution facility on the site, but it withdrew the request a few months later.
In October, another developer, Panattoni Development Co., applied for the rezoning with a plan for a smaller facility on the 97.25 acres. The plan includes a 517,220 square-foot facility to include 18,470 square feet of office space and a 184,350-square-foot mezzanine area for storage.
The development will be designed to accommodate office, warehouse, storage, distribution, light assembly, packaging, manufacturing, and light industrial and flex uses. Existing structures will be removed.
Charlie Payne, who represents the developer, would not say what company will be using the facility, but assured supervisors that “this is going to be a state-of-the-art and a high-end facility.”
Payne said similar projects that cost approximately $41 million have produced 150 to 250 jobs during construction. Permanent full-time employment could range from 200 to 600 people between two or three shifts, he said.
Board members raised concerns about the increase in traffic on Ladysmith Road near the entrance ramps to I-95. The developer will make a $400,000 cash contribution toward traffic improvements and will schedule fewer tractor-trailers during rush hours to reduce the impact on traffic, Payne said.
The project is expected to generate between $280,000 and $320,000 annually in real estate taxes. Construction will likely start next year.