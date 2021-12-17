Caroline delays action on 30-acre solar farm request

Caroline County supervisors decided to defer a rezoning request to develop a solar farm. They wanted more time for a site visit and to get questions answered.

But the Board of Supervisors approved a different rezoning this week, for a multi-use office and industrial project to be built on the site of the Virginia Bazaar.

Whalebone Solar is seeking a special exception permit for a minor solar energy facility to be built on 30 acres off State Route 2 in Woodford, 3 1/2 miles from the Caroline–Spotsylvania County border. The Planning Commission forwarded the request to the board with no recommendation after a tied vote.

Three residents who spoke at a public hearing this week opposed the project, expressing concerns that wildlife would be displaced, stormwater runoff could become a major issue and the bucolic scenery that Caroline offers would be lost.

Mary Hodge of Woodford said the land would be more efficient for growing food than making electricity.

“Whatever the political climate is that’s propelling this movement, please realize [solar power] is not clean, it is not green, and believe it or not, it’s not good for the environment,” she said.