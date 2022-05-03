Caroline man arrested after fatal shooting outside Spotsylvania restaurant

A 35-year-old Spotsylvania man died after he was shot multiple times while leaving a county restaurant late Saturday, police said.

Shawn D. Hastings died outside Fatty’s Taphouse in the 10100 block of Patriot Highway (U.S. 1) in the Cosner Corner area. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said.

Jesse Dean Beebout, 34, of Caroline, was arrested Sunday morning at his home in Lake Land’Or. He is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Skebo said the shooting followed a dispute that started inside the restaurant. The reason for the dispute was not clear Sunday, Skebo said.

Witnesses said that Hastings was shot in the parking lot after leaving the restaurant about 11:20 p.m. He died after unsuccessful life-saving measures were performed at the scene.

The shooter left the scene, and witnesses gave deputies a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Skebo said that with the assistance of the Caroline Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police, investigators identified Beebout as the suspect.

A firearm was recovered during the arrest, Skebo said. Beebout was suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand that police said occurred during the shooting.

Beebout was in police custody at a local hospital Sunday pending transport to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he will be held without bond.