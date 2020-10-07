Caroline officials find cheaper way to move Confederate monument to Greenlawn cemetery

A concrete foundation for the monument, which has been donated, must first be established at Greenlawn. It will need to cure for 28 days before the statue can be added.

The monument has stood on the courthouse lawn in Bowling Green since the United Daughters of the Confederacy had it erected in 1906. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to relocate it at the end of an Aug. 25 public hearing.

Its destination at Greenlawn Cemetery is less than two miles from the courthouse, off of East Broaddus Avenue and not visible from the road.

The cemetery was formed when Fort A.P. Hill acquired 110,000 acres (now down to 77,000) and re-interred 2,500 bodies, many of them Confederate soldiers.

David Storke, owner of Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green, said in August that by his count only one Black person is buried at Greenlawn. That person was an Ethiopian he provided funeral services for 10 years ago.

Greenlawn board Chairman Bill Farmer wrote a letter to the Board of Supervisors requesting the monument. Farmer said he didn’t agree with the board’s decision to remove it from the courthouse lawn, but is thankful it’s being relocated and not destroyed.