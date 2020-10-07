Caroline officials find cheaper way to move Confederate monument to Greenlawn cemetery

After Caroline County received four estimates to remove and relocate the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn, supervisors and county staff were alarmed.
The top four estimates ranged from $170,000 to $260,000.
“I saw the bids and they’re crazy dollars,” said Kevin Wightman, the county’s building official at the Planning & Building Department.
Wightman gathered a team of county employees and volunteers that could perform the task much cheaper.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday night to discard the four bids and allow county staff and volunteers to move the monument to Greenlawn Cemetery—the only site that requested it.
Wightman said the monument has been weighed and measured. There are 24 separate pieces, with the heaviest weighing 5,700 pounds. Wightman said he’ll cut down on cost by renting a boom truck rather than a crane.
He said the county has “everything necessary” to get it done. Caroline is adding additional benefits to its insurance policy to cover any injuries associated with removal.
The total cost is estimated to be $25,000.
“I’ve got the expertise. I’ve actually got people within our community that are tradesmen that volunteered and they’re looking forward to it as kind of a community [service],” Wightman said. “[The board] voted. The consensus was, ‘Hey, it’s got to go,’ and we’ve got a place for it to go, and they want to be a part of it.”
A concrete foundation for the monument, which has been donated, must first be established at Greenlawn. It will need to cure for 28 days before the statue can be added.
The monument has stood on the courthouse lawn in Bowling Green since the United Daughters of the Confederacy had it erected in 1906. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to relocate it at the end of an Aug. 25 public hearing.
Its destination at Greenlawn Cemetery is less than two miles from the courthouse, off of East Broaddus Avenue and not visible from the road.
The cemetery was formed when Fort A.P. Hill acquired 110,000 acres (now down to 77,000) and re-interred 2,500 bodies, many of them Confederate soldiers.
David Storke, owner of Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green, said in August that by his count only one Black person is buried at Greenlawn. That person was an Ethiopian he provided funeral services for 10 years ago.
Greenlawn board Chairman Bill Farmer wrote a letter to the Board of Supervisors requesting the monument. Farmer said he didn’t agree with the board’s decision to remove it from the courthouse lawn, but is thankful it’s being relocated and not destroyed.
The statue is of a generic solider and reads that it was “erected by the people of Caroline County to commemorate the valor and endurance of its soldiers furnished to the Confederate States of America from 1861–1865.” It has two Confederate flags etched into it.
Black and white county residents expressed to the board at two meetings and later at the public hearing that the monument is offensive, especially in front of a courthouse.
Farmer said it will be welcomed at the cemetery.
“Greenlawn is the resting place for many veterans of the Civil War from Caroline County, and we view this as the most appropriate location for the monument,” Farmer said.
Roger Wayne Brooks, president of the Caroline Historical Society, also opposed moving the monument from the courthouse lawn. But after the board’s vote, he wrote a letter urging supervisors to relocate it to Greenlawn.
“Relocation mitigates a controversy,” Brooks wrote on behalf of the historical society. “[It] saves a piece of county history, allows the monument to remain standing as a local tribute and provides a means of conveying lessons about America’s past.”
